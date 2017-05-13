Rep. Stewart talks health care, firing of James Comey at town hall

File photo - Rep. Chris Stewart R-Utah's 2nd Congressional District, Santa Clara, Utah, Oct. 26, 2016 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

RICHFIELD — Just two months after Congressman Chris Stewart stepped in front of a hostile crowd at a town hall in Salt Lake City, many wondered how the crowd in Richfield would respond to his appearance Friday.

“To me, democracy is about being able to voice our differences and not calling people names,” said Sherrilee Forbush, who lives in Monroe.

Most of those in attendance Friday night seemed to agree with her stance, because the crowd was much more subdued than the previous one.

Congressman Stewart first addressed topics including the threat of North Korea, and his support for the coal industry in the country, which is a topic that impacts many in Richfield.

One of two topics that did seem to fire up the crowd the most revolved around repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. The House of Representatives approved a new health care bill last week, and now it heads to the Senate.

