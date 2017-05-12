UPDATED: Traffic alert: I-15 northbound closed for accident; traffic being diverted

Stock Image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An accident involving two semitractor-trailers on Interstate 15 near Beaver has temporarily closed the interstate.

According to the UDOT website, I-15 is closed at milepost 109 in Beaver. Traffic is being diverted off Exit 109 and back on at Exit 112.

As of 12:30 p.m., UDOT was estimating delays of five to 10 minutes. The estimated time of clearance was four hours.

Updated to reflect most recently available information.

