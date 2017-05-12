UPDATED: Traffic alert: I-15 northbound closed for accident; traffic being diverted

ST. GEORGE — An accident involving two semitractor-trailers on Interstate 15 near Beaver has temporarily closed the interstate.
According to the UDOT website, I-15 is closed at milepost 109 in Beaver. Traffic is being diverted off Exit 109 and back on at Exit 112.
As of 12:30 p.m., UDOT was estimating delays of five to 10 minutes. The estimated time of clearance was four hours.
Updated to reflect most recently available information.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.
