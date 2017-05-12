Prep softball: Many intriguing match-ups in 3A’s first round

Cedar celebrates Sage Oldroyd's (15) grand slam, Dixie vs. Cedar, Softball St. George, Utah, Apr. 4, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

With the Utah 3A softball tournament starting this Saturday, there are legitimately seven or eight teams that could win it all, including a No. 4-seed (Union). Grantsville and Cedar are both underrated, even as No. 1 seeds. Desert Hills has to locate its offense to make any noise beyond the first round. Juab and Bear River also look good. Below are team capsules and STGNews.com predictions for the first round:

REGION 12 POD @ JUAB

Game 1 – Ridgeline vs. Stansbury

RIVERHAWKS

Coach: Michael Anderson

Overall Record: 19-8

Strength of Schedule: 1.7

Record against tournament teams: 5-2

Current Ranking: 10th

Region Finish: #2 in Region 11

NOTES: Won 11 in a row and 15 out of 17 over six-week span.

STALLIONS

Coach: Bridget Clinton

Overall Record: 17-8-1

Strength of Schedule: 4.1

Record against tournament teams: 4-4

Current Ranking: 8th

Region Finish: #3 in Region 10

The Riverhawks rode an earlier 11-game winning streak and won 15 out of 17. But Stansbury is out of tough Region 10.

STGNEWS PICK: Stansbury

Game 2 – Juab vs. Hurricane

WASPS

Coach: Tina Squire

Overall Record: 19-3-1

Strength of Schedule: 8.0

Record against tournament teams: 8-0

Current Ranking: 1st

Region Finish: 1st in Region 12

TIGERS

Coach: Ryan Smith

Overall Record: 6-9-2

Strength of Schedule: 1.9

Record against tournament teams: 1-6

Current Ranking: 15th

Region Finish: 4th in Region 9

Juab not only has the strongest SOS, but is also the only team not to lose to any other tournament teams. Hurricane returns to the playoffs after missing last year. This game is the first round’s biggest mismatch.

STGNEWS PICK: Juab

REGION 9 POD @ CEDAR

Game 1 – Cedar City vs. Carbon

REDS

Coach: Chris Weaver

Overall Record: 16-7-1

Strength of Schedule: 5.9

Record against tournament teams: 9-2

Current Ranking: 5th

Region Finish: 1st in Region 9

DINOS

Coach: Wade Williams

Overall Record: 13-8

Strength of Schedule: 5.6

Record against tournament teams: 2-6

Current Ranking: 9th

Region Finish: #4 in Region 12

Not an easy first round matchup for the Reds. But no one is playing better than they are right now. The top two hitters in 3A (Denim Henkel & Dream Weaver) have played lights out. Bryton Holyoak is underrated as a pitcher. Their only weakness is defense, but that has improved immensely during region play.

STGNEWS PICK: Cedar

Game 2 – Tooele vs. Logan

BUFFALOES

Coach: Marissa Lowry

Overall Record: 11-10

Strength of Schedule: 9.1

Record against tournament teams: 3-4

Current Ranking: 7th

Region Finish: #2 in Region 10

GRIZZLIES

Coach: Kim Laing

Overall Record: 7-14-1

Strength of Schedule: 0.0

Record against tournament teams: 1-6

Current Ranking: 17th

Region Finish: #3 in Region 11

The Lady Buffaloes have a slight edge in overall record and record against tournament teams — but their SOS dwarfs Logan’s. Coming out of Region 10, Tooele should handle the Grizzlies fairly easy.

STGNEWS PICK: Tooele

REGION 10 POD @ GRANTSVILLE

Game 1 – Desert Hills vs. Canyon View

THUNDER

Coach: Kacee McArthur

Overall Record: 23-3-1

Strength of Schedule: 0.4

Record against tournament teams: 6-2

Current Ranking: 4th

Region Finish: 2nd in Region 9

FALCONS

Coach: Tony Krepps

Overall Record: 11-10

Strength of Schedule: 4.0

Record against tournament teams: 3-6

Current Ranking: 11th

Region Finish: 3rd in Region 12

On paper, Desert Hills should dominate. But the Lady Falcons are better than their record indicates. Four of their six losses against tournament teams have come against Cedar and Juab. St. Clair has been pitching well for the Thunder, but where has the offense gone?

STGNEWS PICK: Desert Hills

Game 2 – Grantsville vs. Juan Diego

COWBOYS

Coach: Heidi Taylor

Overall Record: 20-5

Strength of Schedule: 6.5

Record against tournament teams: 7-4

Current Ranking: 3rd

Region Finish: 1st in Region 10

SOARING EAGLE

Coach: Paul Archuleta

Overall Record: 12-8

Strength of Schedule: -2.3

Record against tournament teams: 1-6

Current Ranking: 14th

Region Finish: 4th in Region11

The Soaring Eagle is not your typical No. 4-seed. But Grantsville is also an underrated No. 1-seed. I don’t think this game will be close.

STGNEWS PICK: Grantsville

REGION 11 POD @ BEAR RIVER

Game 1 – Bear River vs. Union

BEARS

Coach: Calvin Bingham

Overall Record: 20-4

Strength of Schedule: 5.2

Record against tournament teams: 9-1

Current Ranking: 2nd

Region Finish: 1st in Region 11

COUGARS

Coach: Evah Taylor

Overall Record: 19-7

Strength of Schedule: 3.9

Record against tournament teams: 3-6

Current Ranking: 6th

Region Finish: 4th in Region 10

Seriously, this does not look like a 1-4 matchup. You win your region title and are rewarded with a first-round matchup with a team that nearly won as many games as you did. You would expect your first-round opponent to be ranked in the mid-teens. Union is just a few spots behind the Bears. I still give Bear River the edge at home.

STGNEWS PICK: Bear River

Game 2 – North Sanpete vs. Snow Canyon

HAWKS

Coach: Sharon Christensen

Overall Record: 12-13

Strength of Schedule: 5.2

Record against tournament teams: 3-5

Current Ranking: 12th

Region Finish: 2nd in Region 12

WARRIORS

Coach: Tracee Heaton

Overall Record: 12-13

Strength of Schedule: 4.6

Record against tournament teams: 1-6

Current Ranking: 13th

Region Finish: 3rd in Region 9

This is the most even matchup of the first round. If the Warriors’ freshman pitcher Payten Jensen is on, the Warriors pull this one out. Otherwise advantage to the Hawks.

STGNEWS PICK: North Sanpete

