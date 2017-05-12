Letter to the Editor: Trump is our president so get over it

OPINION — Hillary has come out of hiding and proclaimed that the FBI director cost her the election by releasing new information, specifically Anthony Weiner’s computer contained thousands of Hillary’s classified emails. This info was discovered on Oct 26 and released only to congress. Weiner had no security clearance and Hillary committed a felony by giving it to Weiner whose estranged wife was Hillary’s confidant. Director James Comey had no choice but to release the new findings, otherwise he could be complicit.
Let’s go back to November. The first response by the Democrats to Hillary’s was suing for a recount of votes in key states. When this failed, Dems tried to mess with the Electoral College delegates and persuade them to change their legally binding vote over to Hillary. This also failed.
Meanwhile George Soros was sponsoring protests on inauguration week on the pretense of a “Woman’s March”. This changed nothing.
Then shortly after that we get a new strategy, “the Russians did it,” even though there is no evidence of any collusion between Republicans and the Russians. None! Russia tries to medal in all things USA and has for years. Obama did nothing about the Russians until his ‘dog in the fight’ lost.
Now six months after the election Obama and Hillary are building a war chest to aid the ‘Resistance’. This doesn’t sound like America.
When Romney, McCain, Gore and Dole lost elections there was none of this. There were never protests, recounts or attempts to sway the Elector’s. Has there ever been a Republican protest anywhere or any time?
Democratic Party behavior has become third world, something you’d see in Cuba or Honduras, a coup or uprising.
Look, America has some big problems. Trump is our president. Can we put the election sorrow behind us and start acting like Americans? It’s time. IT IS REALLY TIME!
Written by CRAIG DAVIS, Washington, Utah
Letters to the Editor are not the product or opinion of St. George News and are given only a light edit for technical style and formatting. The matters stated and opinions given are the responsibility of the person submitting them.
No Hillary, you lost because people like me voted for Trump just so we wouldn’t have to see you anymore 😃
“Has there ever been a Republican protest anywhere or any time?” Not much of a memory there, Craig! What do you think the Tea Party protests constituted? Tea Party resistance began the moment Obama took office, not to mention the non-stop questioning of Obama’s birth and background. Now the shoe is on the other foot, and you can’t take the heat! The mockery of our buffoon in chief will not subside as long as Trump continues to make a complete fool of himself on a daily basis. You are the one who needs to get over it.
“medal”??? Did you mean “meddle”? LOL, I see literacy is not one of your strong suits, Craig.
Conservatives were in mourning in 2008 and 2012 (and for good reason, Obama was a terrible president from start to finish), and liberals reveled in it and rubbed it in our faces and downplayed our concerns and mocked us (and on and on).
Now liberals are in mourning (and throwing tantrums, and throwing out logic and reason and common sense, and throwing out accusations, and…) and for good reason, Trump is a horrible president.
This will continue as long as we focus on people (as in hero-worship and dependence) and parties. We need to focus on principles and truth, seen through the lens of history.
Until then we’re going to have to learn the hard way. And it’s going to be really, really hard. There won’t be a soft-landing on this one, unfortunately. The average citizen is going to have to make really smart choices to protect themselves, or face the consequences. I think the vast majority will face the consequences. Even those that are wise and careful and thoughtful are going to get hammered.