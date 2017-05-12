Letter to the Editor: Trump is our president so get over it

Stock image, St. George News

OPINION — Hillary has come out of hiding and proclaimed that the FBI director cost her the election by releasing new information, specifically Anthony Weiner’s computer contained thousands of Hillary’s classified emails. This info was discovered on Oct 26 and released only to congress. Weiner had no security clearance and Hillary committed a felony by giving it to Weiner whose estranged wife was Hillary’s confidant. Director James Comey had no choice but to release the new findings, otherwise he could be complicit.

Let’s go back to November. The first response by the Democrats to Hillary’s was suing for a recount of votes in key states. When this failed, Dems tried to mess with the Electoral College delegates and persuade them to change their legally binding vote over to Hillary. This also failed.

Meanwhile George Soros was sponsoring protests on inauguration week on the pretense of a “Woman’s March”. This changed nothing.

Then shortly after that we get a new strategy, “the Russians did it,” even though there is no evidence of any collusion between Republicans and the Russians. None! Russia tries to medal in all things USA and has for years. Obama did nothing about the Russians until his ‘dog in the fight’ lost.

Now six months after the election Obama and Hillary are building a war chest to aid the ‘Resistance’. This doesn’t sound like America.

When Romney, McCain, Gore and Dole lost elections there was none of this. There were never protests, recounts or attempts to sway the Elector’s. Has there ever been a Republican protest anywhere or any time?

Democratic Party behavior has become third world, something you’d see in Cuba or Honduras, a coup or uprising.

Look, America has some big problems. Trump is our president. Can we put the election sorrow behind us and start acting like Americans? It’s time. IT IS REALLY TIME!

Written by CRAIG DAVIS, Washington, Utah

Letters to the Editor are not the product or opinion of St. George News and are given only a light edit for technical style and formatting. The matters stated and opinions given are the responsibility of the person submitting them.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.