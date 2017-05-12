Failure to yield at stop sign leads to collision

ST. GEORGE — A driver’s vehicle collided with another car after police say she failed to yield at a stop sign Friday evening.

St. George Police officers were dispatched to the scene of the crash at the intersection of 600 East and Tabernacle Street at approximately 6:27 p.m.

The collision involved a woman driving a black Kia passenger car and a gray Volkswagen Passat.

“She said she came to a stop, looked both directions, inched forward, looked again, didn’t see anybody, proceeded into the intersection,” St. George Police officer Ken Childs said, referring to the driver of the Kia.

“For some reason, she didn’t see the gray Passat traveling eastbound,” Childs said, “and they collided.”

The driver of the Kia, a woman under the age of 21, was injured when the car’s airbags deployed, Childs said.

The Volkswagen’s driver and passenger also complained of minor injuries.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.

Paramedics from St. George Fire Department were on hand treating the injured. No one was transported to the hospital.

A citation was issued to the driver of the Kia for failure to yield at a stop sign, Childs said.

Both the Kia and Volkswagen sustained damage to their front ends and had to be towed away.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

