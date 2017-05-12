Police ask public’s help in identifying Springdale burglary suspect

Police released these photos Thursday showing a suspect they believe is involved in a residential burglary in Springdale, Utah, May 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Spring-Zion Canyon Department of Public Safety, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police are requesting the public’s help Friday in identifying an alleged theft suspect believed to be responsible for a residential burglary in Springdale.

Springdale-Zion Canyon Department of Public Safety officers are looking for information that may help identify the individual captured in surveillance footage shown at the top of this report.

Officials believe this individual is responsible for burglarizing a home still under construction in the area of the Moenave subdivision of Springdale, where building materials were taken from the property, according to a statement released by the department late Thursday night.

The burglary was originally reported May 5.

Police released images taken from surveillance footage showing an individual on a motorcycle directly in front of the residence.

“The items taken could be transported on the motorcycle by what was seen in the footage,” Springdale-Zion Canyon Department of Public Safety’s Public Information Officer Britt Ballard said.

The type of items or value cannot be released at this time, he said.

Anyone with information on this burglary or the identity of the individual responsible is urged to contact Washington County Dispatch at 435-634-5730. Callers may remain anonymous.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact. This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

