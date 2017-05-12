Car skids out of control, over cliff on old Highway 91

May 12, 2017
White Chevy Aveo sustains damage when it goes off a cliff and falls 15 to 20 feet down an embankment off Old Highway 91 Thursday evening, Beaver Dam-Littlefield, Ariz., May 11, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Andre Ojeda, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A mother and daughter were riding in a vehicle that skidded out of control and went over a cliff on old Highway 91 Thursday.

Fortunately, both of them were spared serious injury after their vehicle skids out of control and goes off a cliff before rolling over on Old Highway 91 Thursday evening.

Shortly after 5 p.m. officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a crash involving a white Chevy Aveo carrying two occupants that rolled off Highway 91 near mile marker 2.6, Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire Battalion Chief Andre Ojeda said.

Upon arrival firefighters found the vehicle at the bottom of a ravine with the driver and her daughter waiting for help, he said.

“Both were able to exit the car on their own before we arrived and then called a family member who called 911,” Ojeda said.

The driver and her daughter sustained minor injuries in the crash and were checked by EMT’s at the scene, he said, but they declined transport to the hospital.

The driver told officials that as she was heading south on old Highway 91 her car began skidding just as she was coming out of a curve in the road, and she lost control of the car.

The Chevy continued skidding off the right shoulder of the highway and then dropped 15 to 20 feet down a steep embankment and rolled over one time before the car landed in an upright position.

The woman also told responders that she believed her car started skidding out of control because of the new pavement that was recently installed, he said.

Read More: Old Highway 91 road improvement project to begin in January

The car was later winched from the ravine and towed from the roadway.

“There was actually less damage than we expected, considering everything that happened in the crash,” Ojeda said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

St. George News Reporter Julie Applegate contributed to this report.

