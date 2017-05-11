Children’s Justice Center asks you to be a superhero, run with courage

Photo courtesy of Iron County Children's Justice Center, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Every child needs a hero and abused children need a “Super Hero,” Iron County Children’s Justice Center says, appealing to the public to “run with courage” in its upcoming fundraiser.

The “Not All Super Heroes Wear Capes” themed event will be held May 20, a fun run that includes both a 5K and quarter-marathon, with awards and prizes, including a Kindle Fire grand prize, and an opportunity drawing for one entrance into the St. George Marathon.

Participants and spectators alike are encouraged to come wearing their “best Super Hero costume, cape or hat and show everyone what a superhero you are for kids.”

“Child sexual abuse is a crime of silence that thrives because not only the perpetrator, but often the victims, and even victims loved ones, do not want to share their dark secrets,” the Children’s Justice Center wrote in its announcement. “It’s time for all of us to be One With Courage and Run With Courage against child abuse.”

There is an entry fee of $25 per person for each race. Team categories are available for groups of five or more, “a great business team building activity,” the center suggests.

All proceeds will support the Children’s Justice Center in its efforts against child abuse.

The mission stated by the Iron County Children’s Justice Center is to provide a comprehensive, multidisciplinary, nonprofit, intergovernmental response – in a safe, neutral, child-focused setting – to sexual abuse of children; physical abuse of children; and other crimes involving children where the child is a primary victim or a critical witness, such as drug-related child endangerment cases.

Event details

What: 5K and quarter marathon fun run to benefit the Iron County Children’s Justice Center.

When: Saturday, May 20 at 8 a.m.

Where: Iron County Children’s Justice Center, 545 S. 225 East, Cedar City.

Cost: $25 for each race. Team categories available. Register: online or in person at the Children’s Justice Center.

More information: Call telephone 435-867-4275

