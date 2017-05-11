Norma Hoge

October 7, 1917 — May 8, 2017

Norma Anne Haymore Hoge passed away May 8, 2017, in St. George, Utah. She was born on Oct. 7, 1917, in Mesa, Arizona, to John Lester Haymore and Lucille McClellan. She married Scott Wahlen Hoge on Nov. 22, 1941, in Evanston, Wyoming. He passed away April 6, 1979. In 1980, she married Erin Neils Howard in Holladay, Utah. He passed away on Jan. 14, 1994.

Norma enjoyed being part of group activities. She was a member of The Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, Salt Lake Council of Women, Ladies of the Elks, Home Culture Club, Red Hats and various travel groups.

She served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Independence, Missouri, and a service mission at the LDS Church office building as a hostess. She volunteered as an operator for the American Red Cross.

Norma lived a full life and enjoyed every minute of it. She traveled extensively and made friends everywhere she went. She was an accomplished seamstress and as her eyesight failed she made knit hats. All who touched her life in later years received a hat.

She is survived by her children: Beth Ann and Jim Williams, William and Linda Hoge, Robert and Susan Hoge, and Brent and Judy Hoge. She is also survived by Erin’s daughters: Darlene Foley, Annette Slade, and Kathleen Kristensen; and 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren will also miss her very much. She had one brother, Lester Demarcus Haymore, who passed away in 1990.

The family would like to thank the staff at Canyon Home Care and Hospice and The Retreat at Sunbrook for the remarkable care she received the last few months of her life. She felt surrounded by love.

Funeral services

Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 13, at 2 p.m. at the Holladay Memorial Park, 4900 South Memory Lane, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the LDS Perpetual Education Fund or the charity of your choice.