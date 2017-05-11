2 Utah men arrested after police find $1.5M of heroin during traffic stop in Kentucky

Two Utah men were arrested during a traffic stop in Kentucky Tuesday after police seized 33 pounds of heroin worth a reported $1.5 million, Lyon County, Kentucky, May 8, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Kentucky State Police, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two Utah men were arrested during a traffic stop in Kentucky Tuesday after police seized 33 pounds of heroin worth a reported $1.5 million.

At 7:22 p.m. Monday, troopers stopped a semitractor-trailer on Interstate 24 in Lyon County, Kentucky, for commercial vehicle inspection purposes, according to a statement issued Tuesday by Kentucky State Police.

Police identified the driver as 29-year-old Roberto Orozco of West Valley City. The passenger was identified by police as 50-year-old Alberto Leal-Martinez of Magna.

During the stop, Kentucky troopers located a small amount of heroin on one of the two men, according to the statement.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 33 pounds of heroin with an estimated street value of $1.5 million, Kentucky officials said.

Orozco and Leal-Martinez were booked into Caldwell County Jail on a class B felony charge of aggravated heroin trafficking.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing, authorities said Tuesday.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

