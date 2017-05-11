‘Cliffed out’ hundreds of feet up; man rescued in Zion National Park

Composite image | Background image by Silhouette Productions | iStock / Getty Images Plus

ZION NATIONAL PARK – A man was rescued Tuesday night after hikers heard him yelling for help from a precarious perch on a cliff several hundred feet above the Weeping Rock Trail in Zion National Park.

Park dispatch received a report of a person stuck on a cliff at 2:39 p.m., park spokesman John Marciano said.

“It was a male in his 20s who went off trail at Observation Point,” Marciano said, “and when he couldn’t get back up (he) just kept down-climbing until he became stuck on a ledge at the mouth of Observation Canyon.”

Park information lists Observation Point as a strenuous hike reached via the East Rim Trail that climbs through Echo Canyon to a viewpoint of Zion Canyon.

The man had attempted to scramble down from Observation Point, Marciano said. He became “cliffed out,” also known in red rock country as “ledged up,” meaning he could not climb up or down.

The incident was reported by hikers on the Weeping Rock Trail who heard the man yelling and alerted a park shuttle driver. Rescuers soon responded.

“We had to send a team of four skilled climbers up the trail and through the technical portion of Echo Canyon,” Marciano told St. George News.

Two members of the team traversed the cliff face until they were above the man. They rappelled down, set up an anchor and rappeled with the man down to the canyon floor.

“This was a high-risk rescue due to the rain, high exposure and night operations,” Marciano said.

The man was back on solid ground by 10 p.m.; all the rescuers made it down by 11 p.m.

Visitors to Zion National Park are instructed to stay on the trail, stay back from cliff edges and observe posted warnings.

