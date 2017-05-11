TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | May 12-14
Art
- Friday, 3-5 p.m.; concert at 8 p.m. | Hats Off to the Arts | Admission: “Art in the Garden” exhibit, free; Rosin concert, $15 general admission, $25 VIP table | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center for the Arts, 307 N. Main St., St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Afghan and Quilt Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: Library in the Park, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The View Exhibit | Admission: $0-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 N. 200 East, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Live Well Spring Lectures | Admission: Free | Location: SelectHealth Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George
- Friday, 3-6 p.m. | Here’s the Scoop Summer Programming Information | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Children’s Museum (third floor), 86 S. Main St., St. George
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Here’s the Scoop Summer Programming Information | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Children’s Museum (third floor), 86 S. Main St., St. George
- Saturday, noon | Sand Hollow Boob Out | Admission: Pool entrance fee | Location: Sand Hollow Aquatic Center, 1144 N. 2400 W., St. George
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | Free Conceal Carry Class | Admission: Free; RSVP required | Location: Southern Utah Practical Shooting Range, 1134 S. Regional Park Road, Washington City | RSVP via text: 435-467-7607
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George
Entertainment
- Friday, 6 p.m. | St. George Bike Film Festival | Admission: Free | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George
- Friday, 7 p.m. | “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah University Sharwan Smith Center, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Annie Get Your Gun” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Brigadoon” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George
- Saturday, 5-11 p.m. | Beach Brawl 2017 | Admission: $30 | Location: Sand Hollow State Park Beach, 3351 S. Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Parowan Movie Night: “Bears” | Admission: $4 | Location: Aladdin Theater, 57 N. Main St., Parowan
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
- Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | Bikers Against Child Abuse Meet and Greet | Admission: Free | Location: Bicentennial Park, 660 W. 1045 North, Cedar City
- Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Run to the Red Rocks Car Show | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street, Kanab
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City
- Saturday, 4-9 p.m. | Kanab Outdoor Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: 150 W. Center St., Kanab
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
- Friday, 5-7 p.m. | Orchestra of Southern Utah Silver and Gold Soiree | Admission: TBD; call 435-233-8213 | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. University Blvd., Cedar City
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Because Animal’s Matter Annual Adoption Event | Admission: Free; adoption prices vary | Location: Bone Appetit! Natural Pet Pantry, 174 W. Telegraph St., Washington City
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Fundraiser for Jared Boren Family | Admission: Free; items vary | Location: Hurricane Valley Eye Care parking lot, 20 S. 850 W., Hurricane
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | SunRiver Pet Festival | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: SunRiver Golf Club, 4210 Bluegrass Way, St. George
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Vickie Jensen Cancer Fundraiser | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Cross Hollows Event Center, 11 N. Cross Hollows Road, Cedar City
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
Music
- Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Pizza, 233 W. Center St., Kanab
- Friday, 7-8 p.m. | Bluegrass Super Jam | Admission: $5 | Location: Community Presbyterian Church, 2279 N. Wedgewood Lane, Cedar City
- Friday, 8 p.m. | Shane Bars | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Saturday, 7:30-11 p.m. | Rad Show at Jazzy’s | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City
- Saturday, 6:30-10:30 p.m. | Fifth Annual 1940s Hangar Dance | Admission: $20 per person; $35 per couple | Location: Western Sky Aviation Warbird Museum, 4196 S. Airport Parkway, St. George
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 6-7:30 p.m. | AcroYoga Workshop | Admission: Members, $10; nonmembers, $15 | Location: Summit Athletic Club, 1532 E. 1450 S., St. George
- Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to noon | Migratory Bird Day | Admission: Free | Location: West Canyon Park, 151 S. 400 East, Cedar City
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Hurricane Mud Run | Admission: $70; discounts for teams | Location: Sand Hollow Road in Hurricane, take Sand Hollow Road toward Hurricane and keep going until you see the mud; See course map
- Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to noon | Give Your Land a Hand Public Land Clean Up | Admission: Free | Location: Bearclaw Poppy Trailhead at the west end of Navajo Drive in Bloomington area of St. George
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Group Road and Mountain Bike Rides | Admission: Free | Location: Meet at Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Rowdy’s Range Demo Day | Admission: Free | Location: 610 Industrial Road, St. George
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Sk8 Competition | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Skate Park, 171 E. 1160 S., St. George
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
