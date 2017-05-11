TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | May 12-14

Art

Friday, 3-5 p.m.; concert at 8 p.m. | Hats Off to the Arts | Admission: “Art in the Garden” exhibit, free; Rosin concert, $15 general admission, $25 VIP table | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center for the Arts, 307 N. Main St., St. George

Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Afghan and Quilt Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: Library in the Park, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City

Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The View Exhibit | Admission: $0-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 N. 200 East, St. George

Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

Family

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

Music

Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Pizza, 233 W. Center St., Kanab

Friday, 7-8 p.m. | Bluegrass Super Jam | Admission: $5 | Location: Community Presbyterian Church, 2279 N. Wedgewood Lane, Cedar City

Friday, 8 p.m. | Shane Bars | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George

Saturday, 7:30-11 p.m. | Rad Show at Jazzy’s | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George

Nightlife/social

Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City

Saturday, 6:30-10:30 p.m. | Fifth Annual 1940s Hangar Dance | Admission: $20 per person; $35 per couple | Location: Western Sky Aviation Warbird Museum, 4196 S. Airport Parkway, St. George

Outdoor/active

