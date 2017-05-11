Greenhouse plant sale offers organic veggies, herbs, trees

Stock image, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — The Cline M. & Jane O. Dahle Greenhouse at Southern Utah University is hosting a plant sale until the end of May or while supplies last. The sale will feature a variety of plants, including indoor trees, organic vegetables, herb starts, native plants and houseplants.

All the plants were grown at the greenhouse with the help of SUU students. The money raised will be used to buy supplies for the greenhouse, student research projects on native plants, implementation of an integrated pest management program and for outreach programs with local schools, farmer’s markets and the general public.

Indoor trees for purchase include different species of fig trees, bananas and Scheffleras, also known as the umbrella plant.

The vegetable and herb starts available include different varieties of tomatoes and peppers, eggplants, squash, chives, rosemary, sugar snap pea, cauliflower, collard greens, broccoli, basil, lemongrass, thyme, stevia, lavender, carrots and chamomile.

Native plants are all drought tolerant and perfect for xeriscaping. Those available for purchase are Mexican hat, blanket flowers, alyssum, blue flax, dusty miller, cleome, bee balm, bunny tail grass and desert four o’clock.

Houseplants include succulents, cacti, scented geraniums, spider plants, snake plants, ferns, palms, hoyas, peperomias, aloe plants, jade plants, baby’s tears, mints, white ginger and more.

Prices range from 50 cents to $40 depending on size and plant type. The greenhouse is located on the third floor of the L.S. & Aline W. Skaggs Center for Health & Molecular Sciences and is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews