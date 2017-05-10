Soltis Investment Advisors announces new managing partner structure; continues focus on client service

Soltis Investment Advisors, undated | Courtesy of Soltis Investment Advisors website, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Soltis Investment Advisors has a well-established reputation as a high-touch, client-focused financial management firm that puts the best interests of its clients at the core of everything they do.

This philosophy remains and continues to drive the company’s mission statement to create, build and manage wealth so that clients are free to pursue life’s most important endeavors, a Soltis news release states.

Critical to the success of its clients, Soltis continues to develop and align the leadership of the firm to help perpetuate this mission.

President and CEO Hal Anderson is embarking on a full-time service opportunity, Soltis has announced, adding that the company is pleased that Lon Henderson, who also recently returned from a similar service opportunity, will resume his role as chairman of the board.

“At Soltis, we are passionate about our mission statement and want to support our clients and our firm as they pursue those things that are most important. We believe that with this new structure, we can best serve the interests of our clients and ensure the continuity and service they know and expect,” Henderson said in a statement.

Additionally, the firm’s executive team structure will be aligned with the continued growth of the firm through having the following partners of the firm serve as managing partners and comprise the executive leadership team. The managing partners will include Lon Henderson, Kim Anderson, Tyler Wilkinson, Clark Taylor, Tyler Finlinson and Brent Moore.

“This new structure will also provide us the flexibility to cultivate and develop our all of our partners, as well as seamlessly welcome back returning board members,” Hal Anderson said, ”and of course, all of this takes place as we maintain the integrity of our business model and serve our most important asset – our clients.”

“As we move forward, we look forward to perpetuating a constant relationship with each of our clients, and thank you for your continuing support.”

About Soltis Investment Advisors

Soltis Investment Advisors, LLC is an SEC registered investment advisory firm based in St. George, Utah. With more than $3 billion in assets under management/assets under advisement, Soltis is one of the largest independently owned and operated wealth management firms in Utah. Soltis provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management services to individuals and families.

In addition, the firm offers investment advice and consultation services to retirement plan sponsors (primarily small to medium sized businesses that have experienced a significant level of success). As a fee-only firm, Soltis does not receive any commissions or third-party compensation. The firm’s fiduciary status provides a legal framework within which clients enjoy professional financial advice and investment options driven by their best interests, goals and objectives.

Soltis has been recognized by the Financial Times (top RIA and top Plan Sponsor lists) and Barron’s (the only Utah independent Registered Investment Advisory firm on the 2015 top independent advisors list). Soltis did not pay any compensation in connection with its inclusion in these recognitions, ranking or awards. Soltis, however, in most cases subsequently purchased marketing materials from the respective award sponsor.

The firm, founded in 1993, is one of the few in Utah to have been recognized across multiple rankings in multiple years. At Soltis, the mission is to create, build, and manage wealth so clients are free to pursue life’s most important endeavors.

For more information, including the selection criteria for the rankings and recognition by the publications mentioned, visit Soltis Investment Advisors online here.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews