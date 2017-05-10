Meth in driver’s lap during traffic stop results in arrest of alleged drug dealer

Stock image | St. George News

WASHINGTON COUNTY — During a traffic stop in Washington City Saturday, police reportedly located methamphetamine in the lap of a driver, leading to the arrest of two Washington County men on a variety of drug-related charges including a first-degree felony for drug possession with the intent to distribute.

Late Saturday night, officers located a vehicle near 100 S. Main Street that had been reported to police as having a possible drunk driver, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Washington City Police Department in support of the arrest.

The vehicle’s registration returned as being suspended so, officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, the arresting officer wrote in a sworn statement.

When officers approached the driver, identified as 34-year-old Christopher Edward Bravot Jr., of St. George, they spotted a baggie in his lap containing a white crystalline substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the statement.

When officers asked Bravot to step out of the vehicle to detain him, they noticed he had poor balance, the report stated.

“While speaking to Christopher (Bravot), his speech was slow and labored, the officer wrote in the statement. “… While speaking to Christopher, he appeared to have a hard time staying awake. Christopher’s speech became worse and worse.”

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 27-year-old Jerame Scott Hafen, of Santa Clara, was also detained, according to the statement.

During a search of the vehicle, officers also located a baggie of marijuana, the report stated.

While searching Hafen, officers allegedly located several baggies containing a variety of drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine and more than 180 pills with 17 different types of prescription pills, the report stated.

Hafen and Bravot were arrested and booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Hafen of first-degree felony drug possession with intent to distribute; two second-degree felony counts of drug possession with intent to distribute; and two third-degree felony counts of drug possession.

Hafen made his initial appearance in court before Judge John Walton Monday afternoon. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on May 15.

The Attorney’s Office filed an information accusing Bravot of third-degree felony drug possession; a class A misdemeanor count of drug possession; a class B misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol; along with two class C misdemeanor counts of driving on a denied license and operating a vehicle without license or registration.

Bravot was released from police custody on $11,420 bail. He is scheduled to appear before 5th District Judge G. Michael Westfall May 12 for his initial appearance.

