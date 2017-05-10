Left turn error leads to 2-truck collision, police say

Failure to yield on a left turn caused a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning at the intersection of Dixie Drive and Hilton Drive, police say, St. George, Utah, May 10, 2017 | Photo by Julie Applegate, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Another left-turn error triggered a crash that resulted in two pickup trucks being disabled Wednesday morning, police said.

At approximately 9:45 a.m., St. George Police officers and the St. George Fire Department responded to a call at the intersection of Dixie Drive and Hilton Drive.

A white 1999 Toyota Tacoma driven by a 70-year-old man from Salt Lake City was eastbound on Dixie Drive and attempted to turn left onto Hilton Drive, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

Meanwhile, a green 1996 Ford Ranger driven by a 35-year-old man from St. George was westbound on Dixie Drive.

The driver of the Tacoma pulled in front of the Ranger and the two collided, Trombley said.

No one was injured in the crash, but both trucks had to be towed from the scene. The driver of the Tacoma was cited for failure to yield the right of way, Trombley said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement at the scene and may not contain the full scope of findings.

