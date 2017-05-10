‘Hurricane Mud Run’ provides challenging obstacles, oodles of mud; register now

In this May 2015 file photo, runners traverse poles at the Hurricane Mud Run, Hurricane, Utah, May 16, 2015 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

HURRICANE — The desert landscape just outside Hurricane is set to get muddy Saturday as the “Hurricane Mud Run” prepares to challenge competitors of all ages with some good old-fashioned muddy fun.

Held with the support of the Army National Guard, the first wave of competitors will start crawling, jumping, running and swinging their way through the course at 8 a.m.

The Utah Army National Guard will run the first heat, followed by police, fire and other emergency responders, and the elite heats will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The rest of the waves are open for individuals, families and teams.

This year’s race will mark the fifth year for the event, and the course just keeps getting better and more fun, said race director Chris Mathisen.

Runners will traverse a nearly 3.1-mile course while facing 20 military-style obstacles that include high walls, deep mud, balancing poles, slides, swings and more.

Though the obstacles are challenging, the course design allows for participants to go around anything they are uncomfortable with.

“Hit them all or miss them all,” information from the race’s website said.

The Hurricane Mud Run is a family-friendly event. Parents are encouraged to bring their children and let them participate in the free kiddie mudder course.

Registration

Registration is open online and is $70 per person. Discounts are available for teams and children ages 12-18 (kids 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult). Enter as a team and use code SGNEWS at checkout for an additional discount.

Race day registration will be available. Runners are asked to show up at least 30 minutes prior to the time they want to start.

Event details

What: Hurricane Mud Run.

When: Saturday, May 13, 8 a.m.

Where: Sand Hollow Road in Hurricane | Take Sand Hollow Road toward Hurricane and keep going until you see the mud | See course map.

Cost: $70 per person; team and kid discounts available, see link; Race day registration will be available. Runners are asked to show up at least 30 minutes prior to the time they want to start.

Register: Online

