‘Winning loyal customers’ focus of St. George Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Training Luncheon Wednesday will feature Kevin R. Miller, president of VisionBound International.

Miller’s topic, “Winning Loyal Customers,” will be shared in a powerful introductory workshop, a chamber press release states.

Those attending the chamber training will learn:

The two great needs of every customer and how to meet those needs.

How to assess our customer’s needs and feelings.

How we treat each other in our staff is a critical key to customer service.

And dozens of “hot tips” for delivering unforgettable service to those you serve.

As a special offer to those who attend this event, Kevin will administer a no-cost Vital Signs “Voice of the Employee” survey for your company, according to the press release.

Miller is president and founder of VisionBound International and has had over 20 years of experience presenting to groups nationally and internationally. His specialty areas are customer service, team building and leadership. He understands how to provide high-impact experiences to valued customers. Miller recently toured seven countries in South East Asia to introduce the power of what he will teach in the chamber training and soon will be establishing it in Ghana, Africa.

Miller has worked with companies ranging in size from Wal-Mart and ConocoPhillips to small retailers. He uses a three-lane approach to excellence: win loyal customers, provide inspiring leaders and build winning teams.

Event details

What : Chamber Training Luncheon featuring Kevin R. Miller, president of VisionBound International.

: Chamber Training Luncheon featuring Kevin R. Miller, president of VisionBound International. When : Wednesday, May 10. Doors open 11:30 a.m., program begins 12 p.m.

: Wednesday, May 10. Doors open 11:30 a.m., program begins 12 p.m. Where : St. George Area Chamber of Commerce office, 136 N. 100 East, St. George.

: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce office, 136 N. 100 East, St. George. More information: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce event webpage.

