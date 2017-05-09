Fire in attic displaces family

TOQUERVILLE — A fire that started in the attic of a home was knocked down quickly by a fast response from firefighters from Hurricane and Colorado City.

Hurricane Valley Fire Chief Tom Kuhlmann said the call came in about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday.

“The homeowner called in, saying he believed the roof of his home was on fire,” Kuhlmann said. “Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming out from the structure; they were able to quickly isolate the seat of the fire (and) extinguish it.”

Kuhlmann said the Red Cross had been called in to help the family find shelter for the night. While the fire was confined to the attic, significant damage was done to the ceiling of the home.

Firefighters were seen shoveling debris and attic insulation out the front window, along with some household items.

Kuhlmann estimated damage to the home, located at 1534 South Ashcreek Drive in Toquerville, at $12,000.

Colorado City Fire Department firefighters were called in for mutual aid at the scene to assist the Hurricane Valley Fire personnel. Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were also on scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

