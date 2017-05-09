Shadow art highlighted in student art exhibit

This photo was taken by Brett, a student at Springdale Elementary, and is one of a series of photos printed on metal and featured in an exhibit at the Canyon Community Center through June 13. A reception will be held Friday, May 12, at the center, photo date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Chris Snodgress, St. George News

SPRINGDALE – Photos taken by elementary school students using shadows as their subjects will be featured at an open house Friday at the Canyon Community Center. The show will run through June 13.

The show is the result of a unique project titled “8 Days a Week,” in which students at Springdale Elementary were given a digital camera and instructed to take photos of shadows for eight straight days, Springdale Elementary Principal Chris Snodgress said.

Each student’s best photo was chosen, and the image was printed on metal. Snodgress called the results “absolutely fantastic.”

“I haven’t done anything like this in my 38 years of teaching,” Snodgress said. “It’s really great.”

The students had good things to say about the project as well.

“This project has helped me to see more shadows all around me,” 7-year-old Celton said in a written statement.

“I like my photo because it is abstract, it has 100 percent changed my life because now I like to look at shadows everywhere I go,” 8-year-old Josemanuel said.

“I see more shadows all around me because of this project,” 7-year-old Tristan said.

11-year-old Kalli said the project changed the way she looks at the world.

“It shows that true beauty is in us,” she said.

11-year-old Romelia agreed.

“Studying shadows has changed how much I think of light in the world, and how much creativity is naturally in the world,” Romelia said.

An open house will be held Friday in Springdale at the Canyon Community Center. Visitors can meet the artists, view the photos and purchase limited edition metal prints.

For more information contact Springdale Elementary at 435-772-3279.

What: Open house for “8 Days a Week” student photography exhibit.

Where: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.

When: Friday, May 12, from 6-7 p.m.

