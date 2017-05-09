70-year-old hiker rescued after fall in Snow Canyon

ST. GEORGE – A 70-year-old man was rescued from Snow Canyon Tuesday afternoon after injuring his knee while hiking.

The man was hiking with two family members when he fell or stepped off of a rock on the Gila Trail in the petroglyphs area of Snow Canyon State Park, Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Kevin Dye said.

Rescuers were called at 11:32 a.m. The man was only about a quarter-mile from the Ledges private development, where responders staged, but was in extremely rough terrain.

“Where he landed it looked to be like he was trying to go off kind of a pitched slope and started to slide and twisted his knee,” Dye said.

Rescuers reached the man and assessed his condition, then made a plan to get him out, Dye said.

The injured man was placed in a Stokes basket; several first responders carried him while one person was sent ahead 50 feet to cut a trail for access.

“The difficult part of some of these trails is they’re narrow which is great for hiking,” Dye said, “but once you’ve got a patient in a basket and you’ve got responders on either side, they’re not even on a trail. ”

“The difficulty is trying to access the trail and get back out and use an existing trail,” he said.

Nine first responders carried the man out, Washington County Search and Rescue Liason Darrell Cashin said.

The patient was brought back to the ambulance and was transported to Dixie Regional Medical center with a twisted knee, Dye said.

The search and rescue operation wrapped up a little after 1 p.m. Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue, Washington County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the accident.

