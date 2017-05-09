Hazardous weather outlook calls for swift, cold rivers and streams

In this October 2015 file photo, heavy rains triggered more flooding in Hildale just a month after a flash flood in the same area killed 12 people and swept away one young boy who has not been found, Hildale, Utah, and Colorado City, Arizona, Oct. 17, 2015 | Photo by Cami Cox Jim, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the western two-thirds of Utah including Utah’s Dixie, Zion National Park, Lake Powell and the southern mountains of the state.

Affected areas

Southwest Utah, including Utah’s Dixie and Zion National Park, southern mountains, south central Utah, Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell.

Other areas include the central mountains, west central Utah, Cache Valley/Utah portion, northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake and Tooele valleys, southern Wasatch Front, Great Salt Lake Desert and mountains, Wasatch Mountain valleys, Wasatch Mountains I-80 North and south of I-80, western Uinta Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Western Uinta Basin, Castle Country, San Rafael Swell, Sanpete/Sevier Valleys, southwest Wyoming.

Day one – Tuesday

With the recent warm temperatures, water levels in streams and rivers will remain high due to snowmelt. Waters will be cold and swift. Keep children and pets away from this hazard.

In northern Utah, the South Fork of the Ogden River from Causey Reservoir to Pineview Reservoir has already risen above flood stage.

Thunderstorms will remain possible Tuesday, mainly across Southern Utah and over the mountains elsewhere. The stronger storms may be accompanied by gusty winds and small hail. Rainfall may be locally heavy across Southern Utah.

Days two through seven: Wednesday through Monday

Waters in streams and rivers will remain cold and swift. Keep children and pets away from this hazard.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue into Wednesday before a warmer and drier airmass spreads into the area on Thursday.

South winds will increase on Friday and could become strong and gusty across the western valleys.

Spotter information statement

Weather spotters are encouraged to report significant weather conditions according to standard operating procedures.

