Education Secretary Betsy DeVos likens school choice to picking phone carrier

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos at the Granite Technical Institute in South Salt Lake on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. | Photo courtesy of Ben Winslow, FOX 13 News, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos pushed school choice and states’ rights in remarks at a tech-heavy education conference here.

“It’s time for us to break out of the confines of the federal government’s arcane approach to education,” DeVos said in her keynote address at the ASU+GSV summit at the Grand America Hotel.

DeVos promised the Trump administration would do more to empower states to make decisions on education. She name-dropped Apple, Uber and AirB&B, and questioned why education had to remain in the status-quo.

Referencing school choice and vouchers, the Education Secretary likened it to picking a phone carrier.

“The simple fact is that if a school is not meeting a child’s unique needs, then that school is failing that child,” she told the crowd. “Think of it like your cell phone. AT&T, Verizon T-mobile, they all have great networks, but if you can’t get cell phone service in your living room then that particular provider is failing you.”

