Failure to yield damages 2 cars on SR-9, injures 2

HURRICANE — An SUV slammed into a passenger car about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon as the car tried to make a left turn into a mini-market on busy state Route 9.

“Hurricane Police department responded on a report of an injury crash at the intersection of 4390 West State Street in front of the Quail Lake Chevron,” Hurricane Police Officer Jeff Adams said.

“When we arrived we located a 94-year-old male who was driving a 2000 white Buick Park Avenue who was attempting to make a left hand turn off State Street into the gas station.”

Adams said the Buick driver, traveling eastbound, did not see an oncoming Toyota SUV driven by a 62-year-old female headed westbound.

“The 94-year old male attempted to make a left hand turn in front of her,” Adams said. “She was unable to stop which caused a collision.”

The Toyota slammed into the front right side of the Buick, severely damaging both cars. The wreck blocked the right westbound lane of travel for about 45 minutes while police investigated and the wreck was cleared up. Both cars had to be towed from the scene.

The drivers, who were alone in their respective vehicles, both received arm lacerations. They were treated on the scene by Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue personnel but both refused transport to the hospital.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and air bags in both vehicles were deployed.

“The male will be issued a citation,” Adams said. “Failure to yield while attempting to make a left-hand turn.”

Hurricane Police Department and Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders along with personal observation and may not contain the full scope of findings.

