Failure to yield damages 2 cars on SR-9, injures 2

HURRICANE — An SUV slammed into a passenger car about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon as the car tried to make a left turn into a mini-market on busy state Route 9.
“Hurricane Police department responded on a report of an injury crash at the intersection of 4390 West State Street in front of the Quail Lake Chevron,” Hurricane Police Officer Jeff Adams said.
“When we arrived we located a 94-year-old male who was driving a 2000 white Buick Park Avenue who was attempting to make a left hand turn off State Street into the gas station.”
Adams said the Buick driver, traveling eastbound, did not see an oncoming Toyota SUV driven by a 62-year-old female headed westbound.
“The 94-year old male attempted to make a left hand turn in front of her,” Adams said. “She was unable to stop which caused a collision.”
The Toyota slammed into the front right side of the Buick, severely damaging both cars. The wreck blocked the right westbound lane of travel for about 45 minutes while police investigated and the wreck was cleared up. Both cars had to be towed from the scene.
The drivers, who were alone in their respective vehicles, both received arm lacerations. They were treated on the scene by Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue personnel but both refused transport to the hospital.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts and air bags in both vehicles were deployed.
“The male will be issued a citation,” Adams said. “Failure to yield while attempting to make a left-hand turn.”
Hurricane Police Department and Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.
This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders along with personal observation and may not contain the full scope of findings.
2 Comments
What is a 94 yr old man driving fir, his reflex time is short, maybe vision.. There should be an age Iimit for licenses
See all the traffic on the other side of the road? It is NOT because of this wreck. It is because Interstate Rock in all of their infinite wisdom started some major road construction today cutting off all but one lane in each direction at 3700 West in Hurricane and causing a big problem and back up in both directions. The longest backup is up the hill twords purgatory. At 5pm the traffic was all the way up to the top of the hill where the Hurricane Valley sign is about 3/4 mile from Telegraph! That was a good hour wait to get down the hill and past the construction site that by the way was shut down earlier because of the rain that came in this afternoon. And anyone that listens to the radio or pays attention to the weather knew was going to happen today except for these geniuses who started this debacle and decided to inconvienience thousands of people by starting a project and only getting a few hours work done before they had to shut it down.
What happened to some “construction begins” signs or a warning of some sort? I read nothing or heard nothing of this nor did anyone I know. This highway is so busy this time of year that you have to ask yourself, could there be a better way to ease the congestion before we start this instead of creating a parking lot out there. Or did Interstate Rock even give it a thought? I think not because there HAD to be a better way! I do not know how long this will take but there had to be a better time maybe during winter months and a period that no rain is expected and less traffic on a daily basis to shut down a MAJOR highway that 50-100,000 people travel on this time of year, if not more. Give me a break Interstate and do some research before you shut the road down and pay attention to the weather so you can get a job like this completed Fast and get out of the way instead of getting rained out and prolonging a project.
As for the wreck, I hope everyone is okay. This is a bad spot if you are trying to get out of the Chevron there and alot of cars do not slow down to the 50 speed limit thru that turn. Maybe we will see a patrol there for a few days now anyhow.