Region 9 Hardball Show: Hitter of the year and setting up the playoffs

The Dixie Flyers completed their remarkable eight-game run to clinch the Region 9 championship this week. Desert Hills did its part to keep the pressure on, but the Flyers are the champs and have earned the right to host Saturday’s upcoming playoff pod. In the show today, we’ll highlight the three series from last week, plus talk about the top plays and numbers from the final week of region play.

We’ll also look closer at each team and show you the Holbrook Asphalt play of the week. And don’t miss the Stapley Pharmacy picture of the week on this show and every week.

Bakston Freight Systems helps us bring you a special segment this week, where we’ll talk about the champs in many of our individual batting and pitching categories, including the unquestioned hitter of the year.

Week 5 results:

Tuesday

Dixie 12, Cedar 6

Desert Hills 6, Hurricane 4

Snow Canyon 11, Pine View 1

Friday

Dixie 6, Cedar 1

Desert Hills 7, Hurricane 1

Pine View 8, Snow Canyon 3

This week’s Red Rock Collision battles

3A State Tournament Pods (1st and 2nd rounds)

@ Canyon View

Juan Diego (15-9) vs. Grantsville (12-10), 11 a.m.

Canyon View (14-8) vs. Snow Canyon (14-9), 12:30 p.m. at CV

Winner game, 3 p.m.

Elimination game, 3 p.m. (Cedar)

@ Dixie

Stansbury (13-9) vs. Ridgeline (13-5), 9 a.m.

Dixie (19-3) vs. Richfield (8-15), noon

Elimination game, 3 p.m.

Winner game, 6 p.m.

@ Park City

Park City (19-3) vs. Morgan-Logan*, 11 a.m.

Desert Hills (17-5) vs. Carbon (11-10), 1:30 p.m.

Elimination game, 4 p.m. (alt. locale)

Winner game, 4 p.m.

@ Bear River

Bear River (18-6) vs. Union (9-12), 10 a.m.

Pine View (12-10) vs. Juab (13-8), 12:30 p.m.

Elimination game, 3 p.m. (alt. locale)

Winner game, 3 p.m.

*Morgan and Logan play a doubleheader today to decide R11-4. MHS needs just one win, Logan needs sweep.

