Casapoolooza 2017 opens with a splash from the Spazmatics

MESQUITE, Nev. – Anticipation builds with the advent of summer and the return of Casapoolooza’s four-concert series at the CasaBlanca Resort-Casino-Spa – it’s a dance party, a pool party, a concert and a show all wrapped up in one – outdoors, under the stars – and there are three more coming.

To give you a look at the big splash of these free events, “No Filter Show” co-hosts Paul Ford and Grady Sinclair joined hundreds Saturday night at the CasaBlanca’s Lagoon Pool with the Spazmatics in concert – the first of four Casapoolooza poolside concert events this year.

The band took to the stage and engaged concertgoers with popular ’80s hits like “Footloose” while the crowd sang and danced along. With the stage being poolside at the resort’s Lagoon Pool, some in the crowd chose to enjoy the live entertainment while taking a dip. Others enjoyed a libation or two and others danced their hearts out as DJ Jimmy Z kept the music going between band sets.

“Our CasaPoolooza concerts have been wildly popular and this summer’s lineup is sure to deliver,” said Chris Lazzara, vice president of marketing and advertising for Mesquite Gaming.

Did you miss the show? Don’t worry, there are still three more chances to get down to Mesquite and enjoy these free evenings of music and fun in the CasaBlanca’s one-of-a-kind oasis in the desert. Here’s the lineup:

June 3: Yellow Brick Road

Based out of Las Vegas, Yellow Brick Road presents the greatest generation of arena rock with an unmatched level of accuracy and enthusiasm, featuring the music of Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, Kansas, Pink Floyd and more.

Aug. 5: Lights – the Music of Journey and More

Known for its note-for-note renditions of Journey’s classic catalog, Lights invites the audience to experience the music and history of Journey.

Sept. 2: WolfCreek

With an original combination of classic and southern rock and classic country, WolfCreek’s ability to captivate audiences results in a must-see live music experience. This group performs the music of bands such as Led Zeppelin, Journey, AC/DC, Johnny Cash, ZZ Top, The Eagles and superstars such as Stevie Ray Vaughan, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Toby Keith and more.

Event details

What: Casapoolooza Summer Concerts by the Pool

When: First Saturday of June, August and September. Doors open at 7 p.m., concert starts at 8 p.m.

Where: Poolside at the CasaBlanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.

Cost: Admission is free and guests must be 21 years of age or older and must show valid identification.

