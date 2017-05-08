Sherling Black

September 24, 1924 — May 7, 2017

Sherling Allen Black, 92, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2017. He was born Sept. 24, 1924, in Short Creek, Arizona, to James Edwin and Sarah Lavinia Foote Black. He married Joyce Larson on May 21, 1947, in St. George, Utah. They were later sealed in the St. George LDS Temple. They were married for 60 years when Joyce passed away Jan. 16, 2008.

Sherling grew up in Short Creek, Arizona. He was the youngest of 11 children. He would hike up to the garden every day and help his father tend the garden. He loved climbing all over the mountains. He attended grade school in Short Creek. He attended high school in Fredonia, Arizona, by working for his room and board and going home on weekends. He was drafted into the Army out of Kingman, Arizona, when he was 18 years old. He attended boot camp at Ft. Roberts for one year where he trained as the gunner corporal on the 155mm, the M-12 gun with the 558 Field Artillery Battalion. He arrived on Utah Beach on D-Day in Normandy, France. He was in the battles of Normandy, Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe. He was discharged November 1945.

Upon returning home, he met and married his sweetheart, Joyce. They moved to Salt Lake City and settled in Kearns where they raised their six children. Sherling was a machine shop supervisor and a master mechanic. They later lived in Hurricane and LaVerkin and finally settled on the family land in Hildale. Sherling loved the family land in the canyon and spent lots of time there with his brothers.

Sherling is survived by his children, Lavinia (Dennis) Alldredge of Henderson, Nevada; Susan (Roger) Rugg of Bluffdale, Utah; Lawrence (Beth) Black of West Jordan, Utah; W. Stacey (Adele) Black of West Jordan, Utah; Willard Black of Colorado City, Arizona; daughter-in-law, Mary (Bruce) Black of Citrus Heights, California; 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, son, Bruce, parents, three sisters and seven brothers.

Funeral services

A funeral service will be held Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George.



There will be a viewing Friday, from 9-10 a.m. prior to the services.

Interment will be in the Glendale, Utah, cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.