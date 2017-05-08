Mormon missionary from Utah dies in Wisconsin

Temple Square — Temple Square is one of Utah's most visited attractions, drawing millions of visitors a year. Temple Square consists of the Salt Lake Temple, the Tabernacle (home of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir), the Assembly Hall and two visitors' centers, Salt Lake City, Utah, date unknown | Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. George News

UTAH — A Mormon missionary from Utah died of unknown causes overnight Friday in Wisconsin.

Elder Jeremy McCauley, 19, of Payson, had served in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Wisconsin Milwaukee Mission since November 2016, LDS Church Spokesman Eric Hawkins.

“We are saddened to share news of the death of one of our young missionaries,” Hawkins said in the statement. “We mourn with his family and loved ones and pray that they may be comforted as they deal with this tragic loss.”

The missionary’s parents, Scott and Marni McCauley, released a statement about their son’s passing.

“Our family is so very sad at the passing of our dear son,” the statement, provided by Hawkins, said. “We have been so pleased with his service as a missionary and for his love and dedication to Jesus Christ. While this loss is devastating, we take faith in what we know about the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and we know that we will be with him again, as a family forever, which is the essence of the beautiful message he was so excited to share with the people of Wisconsin.”

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.