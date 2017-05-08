Human remains found at bottom of Horseshoe Bend

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Share the Experience 2015 photo contest | Photo by Yang Lu, courtesy of National Park Foundation; St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Human remains were discovered Sunday by national park rangers at the base of Horseshoe Bend located 5 miles downstream from Lake Powell within Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

The remains are those of a male, National Park Service officials said.

No other details about the identity of the remains were immediately available.

Officials from Arizona’s Coconino County Sheriffs’ Office will conduct an investigation and release more details as they become available, according to a statement issued Monday by the National Park Service.

Horseshoe Bend, located 4 miles southwest of Page, Arizona, is a horseshoe-shaped incised meander of the Colorado River.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

