News short: Clouds of smoke, stench fill neighborhoods, riverbed

Smoke rises from controlled burn near the Virgin River Monday morning, Washington City, Utah, May 8, 2017 | Photo by Julie Applegate, St. George News

WASHINGTON – Smoke and stench filled neighborhoods and the area surrounding the Virgin River east of Pine View Park in Washington City Monday morning.

At approximately 10:45 a.m., St. George News received a tip that a column of black smoke was rising in the sky.

There was no cause for alarm, however, as the smoke was generated by a controlled burn of tamarisk and other brush in the riverbed, an emergency dispatcher confirmed.

The fire was still burning at noon, but appeared to be waning.

Washington City Fire Department was monitoring the blaze and was not available to comment as this report publishes.

