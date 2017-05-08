Left turn into pet store parking lot leads to 2-car collision

Police say an improper left turn led to a collision between a 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix and a 2011 Kia Forte Monday morning on Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, May 8, 2017 | Photo by Julie Applegate, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – An improper left turn on Bluff Street caused a two-car collision Monday morning, police said.

The collision occurred about 9:47 a.m. at 695 N. Bluff St. in St. George.

The 25-year-old female driver of a silver 2011 Kia Forte was southbound on state Route 18, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said. She was in the outside lane when a northbound Pontiac turned left into a parking lot and hit her, she told police.

The 32-year-old male driver of the Pontiac told police he had stopped in the left-turn lane waiting to turn into the parking lot of Sue’s Pet Castle.

“He stated he did not see the driver of the Kia because he was watching a vehicle on the inside lane and waiting for it to pass so he could turn,” Trombley said.

There were no passengers in either vehicle, and neither driver was transported for medical attention.

The Kia was not damaged severely enough to be towed. However, Trombley said, the Pontiac was impounded and the driver cited for having an expired registration, failing to yield on a left-hand turn and not having insurance.

St. George Police Department responded to the crash.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

