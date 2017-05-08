Police: Distracted driver smashes into 2 parked cars

WASHINGTON CITY — In what investigators are calling a distracted driving incident, a man hit two parked cars, resulting in a broken foot for his passenger and three damaged cars Monday afternoon.

Washington City Police responded to the incident on Bluff View Drive in the area of 600 North at approximately 3:50 p.m.

The man was driving west in a blue BMW passenger car on Bluff View Drive.

“For unknown reasons – some type of distraction – (he) drove left of center and struck two parked cars,” Washington City Police spokesman Ed Kantor said.

The parked cars, a silver Chrysler passenger car and a silver Hyundai Elantra, were unoccupied when they were hit.

A female adult passenger was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by gold cross for a broken foot.

The driver did not report any injuries.

Investigators at the scene determined the driver was not impaired, Kantor said, adding that it is believed to be a case of distracted driving.

The driver was cited for unsafe lane travel.

The BMW sustained heavy damage to its front end and was towed away. The Chrysler’s rear bumper cover was torn off, and the front end of the Hyundai was damaged.

Washington City Fire also responded to assist with cleanup.

Westbound traffic was blocked in the area of the crash on Bluff View Drive while authorities investigated and cleaned up the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

