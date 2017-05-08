Interior Secretary visits Bears Ears National Monument to decide its fate

BEARS EARS NATIONAL MONUMENT — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke hiked past the lines of protesters out into the desert landscape.

Accompanied by Governor Gary Herbert, Congressman Rob Bishop, members of the Utah State Legislature and news reporters, Zinke took in his surroundings.

“It is drop dead gorgeous country, no question about it!” he declared. “Beautiful vistas.”

The Secretary of the Interior is here in Utah’s most controversial national monument to help decide its fate. He’s spending the next couple of days in San Juan and Kane counties as part of a review of national monuments ordered by President Trump.

Zinke is touring Bears Ears National Monument on Monday and Tuesday. He’ll then stop by Grand Staircase-Escalanate National Monument on Wednesday.

The president signed an executive order to review the use of the Antiquities Act, used to create national monuments. Bears Ears was basically the catalyst, having been created by President Obama at the end of his term.

At 1.35 million acres, the newly created national monument outraged Utah political leaders.

