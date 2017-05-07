Driver dies after being ejected from car in rollover

Written by Joseph Witham
May 7, 2017
A Toyota Camry sits in the brush after its driver was ejected and killed when the car rolled off of state Route 40, Utah, May 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A North Ogden man is dead after being ejected from the car he was driving when it rolled down an embankment Friday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to the incident involving a Toyota Camry at mile marker 49 on state Route 40 at approximately 7:50 p.m.

The driver, Joseph Martin, 33, was the only person in the car.

For an unknown reason, the car veered off the road to the right and down a steep embankment before it rolled several times. Martin was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car, according to a news release by Utah Highway Patrol.

Martin suffered serious injuries and died at the scene of the crash.

Authorities are investigating alcohol or another type of impairment as a possible factor in the crash.

Three men died in a similar event last Saturday when they were ejected from a rolled vehicle on state Route 18. The sole survivor of that crash suffered minor injuries and was the only occupant wearing a seat belt.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and witnesses and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

