Driver dies after being ejected from car in rollover

ST. GEORGE — A North Ogden man is dead after being ejected from the car he was driving when it rolled down an embankment Friday evening.
Utah Highway Patrol responded to the incident involving a Toyota Camry at mile marker 49 on state Route 40 at approximately 7:50 p.m.
The driver, Joseph Martin, 33, was the only person in the car.
For an unknown reason, the car veered off the road to the right and down a steep embankment before it rolled several times. Martin was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car, according to a news release by Utah Highway Patrol.
Martin suffered serious injuries and died at the scene of the crash.
Authorities are investigating alcohol or another type of impairment as a possible factor in the crash.
Three men died in a similar event last Saturday when they were ejected from a rolled vehicle on state Route 18. The sole survivor of that crash suffered minor injuries and was the only occupant wearing a seat belt.
This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and witnesses and may not contain the full scope of findings.
