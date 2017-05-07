Driver dies after being ejected from car in rollover

A Toyota Camry sits in the brush after its driver was ejected and killed when the car rolled off of state Route 40, Utah, May 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A North Ogden man is dead after being ejected from the car he was driving when it rolled down an embankment Friday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to the incident involving a Toyota Camry at mile marker 49 on state Route 40 at approximately 7:50 p.m.

The driver, Joseph Martin, 33, was the only person in the car.

For an unknown reason, the car veered off the road to the right and down a steep embankment before it rolled several times. Martin was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car, according to a news release by Utah Highway Patrol.

Martin suffered serious injuries and died at the scene of the crash.

Authorities are investigating alcohol or another type of impairment as a possible factor in the crash.

Three men died in a similar event last Saturday when they were ejected from a rolled vehicle on state Route 18. The sole survivor of that crash suffered minor injuries and was the only occupant wearing a seat belt.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and witnesses and may not contain the full scope of findings.

