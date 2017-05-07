IRS seeks nominations for its advisory council

Stock image, St. George News

PHOENIX — The Internal Revenue Service is accepting nominations for the Internal Revenue Service Advisory Council. Applications will be accepted through June 16, 2017.

The IRSAC provides an organized public forum for IRS officials and representatives of the public to discuss relevant federal tax administration issues. IRSAC members submit a report to the Commissioner of the Internal Revenue annually at a public meeting.

IRSAC members are appointed to three-year terms by the Commissioner. Nominations are currently being accepted for approximately nine appointments that will begin in January 2018.

Nominations of qualified individuals may come from individuals or organizations. IRSAC members are drawn from substantially diverse backgrounds. Membership is balanced to include representation from the tax professional community, including but not limited to tax attorneys, certified public accountants, enrolled agents, academia and the business community.

Applications should document the proposed member’s qualifications, including:

Knowledge of Treasury Circular 230 regulations

Ability to apply tax law knowledge in the resolution of complex tax issues

Digital industry experience including online services for tax professionals

Experience working with software developers on tax-related applications, financial applications, software development and user experience design, and

Dealings with a particular segment of the tax community that the applicant wishes to represent on the Council

Applicants must be in good standing regarding their own tax obligations and demonstrate high professional and ethical standards. All applicants must complete and submit an application, a tax check waiver form and a resume. For those applicants deemed “Best Qualified,” FBI checks using fingerprints will also be required.

More information, including the application form, is available on the IRS Web site. Questions about the application process can be emailed to publicliaison@irs.gov.

