Frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast recalled for possible Listeria

ST. GEORGE — We really hate to interrupt your breakfast. But a major food manufacturer has issued a recall for popular frozen breakfast items for possible Listeria contamination.
Working in conjunction with the United States Food and Drug Administration, Pinnacle Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling all “Best By” dates of Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, frozen waffles & frozen French toast slices distributed nationally in the United States and one product distributed in Mexico because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Affected products and their associated UPC codes are listed below. No illnesses have been reported.
The products are being recalled as a precautionary measure. Pinnacle Foods initiated the recall after testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant environment.
All affected distributors and retail and food service customers are being notified and the affected products are being removed from store shelves.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
This announcement applies only to the Aunt Jemima frozen products listed below and does not include any Aunt Jemima dry mixes and syrups.
|Product
|UPC code
|AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz
|019600054603
|AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz
|019600054801
|AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz
|019600057703
|AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz
|019600058908
|AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz
|019600059684
|AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz
|019600061007
|AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz
|019600062004
|AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz
|019600062103
|AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz
|019600062202
|AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz
|019600062301
|AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz
|019600064701
|AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz
|019600064909
|AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz
|019600066408
|AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz
|019600068204
|AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz
|019600069102
|AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM
|019600435907
|AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT
|019600435921
|AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5oz
|051000063915
|HUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16oz
|658276202903
If you have any of these products, do not consume them. Return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you have questions contact Pinnacle Foods at 888-299-7646.
