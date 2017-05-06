Frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast recalled for possible Listeria

Written by Ric Wayman
May 6, 2017
Several frozen breakfast items have been recalled due to a possible Listeria contamination. Undated | Product photos courtesy of the United States Food and Drug Administration, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — We really hate to interrupt your breakfast. But a major food manufacturer has issued a recall for popular frozen breakfast items for possible Listeria contamination.

Working in conjunction with the United States Food and Drug Administration, Pinnacle Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling all “Best By” dates of Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, frozen waffles & frozen French toast slices distributed nationally in the United States and one product distributed in Mexico because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Affected products and their associated UPC codes are listed below. No illnesses have been reported.

The products are being recalled as a precautionary measure. Pinnacle Foods initiated the recall after testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant environment.

All affected distributors and retail and food service customers are being notified and the affected products are being removed from store shelves.

Listeria monocytogenes

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Affected products

This announcement applies only to the Aunt Jemima frozen products listed below and does not include any Aunt Jemima dry mixes and syrups.

Product UPC code
AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz 019600054603
AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz 019600054801
AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600057703
AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600058908
AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600059684
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz 019600061007
AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062004
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062103
AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062202
AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062301
AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064701
AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064909
AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz 019600066408
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600068204
AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600069102
AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM 019600435907
AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT 019600435921
AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5oz 051000063915
HUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16oz 658276202903

If you have any of these products, do not consume them. Return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you have questions contact Pinnacle Foods at 888-299-7646.

