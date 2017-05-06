News LIVE: Ironman 70.3 St. George; photo gallery

Professional class men's and women's class competitors enter the water at Sand Hollow Reservoir Saturday for the Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. First wave to start at 6:50 a.m., time advanced by 10 minutes due to forecasted winds. Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah May 6, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Nearly 2,500 triathletes from all over the world aim to cross the finish line Saturday in the the Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George, now underway.

Saturday’s competitors range in age from 18-77, come from 31 countries and 43 states, with 587 of them from Utah.

The race begins at Sand Hollow Reservoir in Hurricane with professional men’s and women’s class athletes in the swim at 6:5o and 6:54 a.m. just 21 minutes after sunrise – moved up by 10 minutes this year.

Organizers are trying to get everyone on the course faster due to wind predictions. Start times for the various divisions are scheduled in 21 successive waves, closer together than previously.

At 6 a.m. it’s about 70 degrees outside, 60 degrees in the water.

The course includes a 1.2-mile swim, followed by a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run. Competitors have eight hours, 30 minutes to complete the race after the final swim wave. For more details, see the Athlete Guide.

Last year, Canadian professionals Lionel Sanders and heather Wurtele won the race, Sanders finishing in 3 hours, 48 minutes, 18 seconds, Wurtele in 4:16:48 – her second Ironman 70.3 win in St. George. Sanders competes again today

Personal accomplishment, personal best, Ironman pro points, qualifying for future Ironman races, bragging rights and of course a medal are among the many reasons people compete – for the winners: a $100,000 professional prize purse and 75 age-group qualifying slots for the 2017 Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Also, first out of the water in 26 age-group categories will receive a $50 gift card from Roka sports performance gear retailer.

Results, as posted to Ironman 70.3 St. George live blog:

Pro Men – Out Of Swim

1 23:16 Ben Kanute

2 23:18 0:03 Alistair Brownlee

3 23:21 0:05 Stuart Hayes

4 23:22 0:06 Sam Appleton

5 23:57 0:42 Tim Don

6 23:58 0:42 Brent McMahon

7 23:58 0:43 Sylvain Sudrie

8 23:59 0:44 Kevin Collington

9 24:00 0:44 Matt Chrabot

10 24:01 0:45 Joe Gambles

11 24:01 0:45 Antony Costes

12 24:02 0:47 Antoine Jolicoeur Des

13 24:03 0:48 Mark Buckingham

14 24:23 1:07 Jackson Laundry

15 25:03 1:48 Teylor Arboleda

16 25:04 1:48 Lucas Pozzetta

17 25:12 1:57 Steve Mantell

18 25:14 1:59 Kyle Buckingham

19 25:16 2:01 Ben Hoffman

20 25:18 2:03 Trevor Wurtele

21 25:23 2:07 Sebastian Kienle

22 25:57 2:42 Josiah Middaugh

23 25:59 2:43 Kennett Peterson

24 26:10 2:55 Chris Schroeder

25 26:13 2:58 Chris Leiferman

26 26:15 2:59 Tripp Hipple

27 26:16 3:01 Nicholas Granet

28 26:21 3:05 Cameron Wurf

29 26:25 3:09 Lionel Sanders

30 26:49 3:34 Domenico Passuello

31 26:54 3:38 Jesse Vondracek

32 26:55 3:40 Kevin Portmann

33 26:58 3:43 Andrew Langfield

34 27:51 4:36 Patrick McKeon

35 28:45 5:30 Alexander Chikin

36 28:54 5:38 Benjamin Williams

37 29:33 6:17 Ivan Doming

Pro Women – Out Of Swim

1 24:56 Holly Lawrence

2 24:59 0:03 Ellie Salthouse

3 25:03 0:07 Jeanni Seymour

4 26:20 1:24 Jackie Hering

5 27:18 2:23 Rachel Joyce

6 27:40 2:44 Lesley Smith

7 27:42 2:46 Ewa Bugdol

8 27:55 3:00 Lauren Capone

9 28:11 3:15 Skye Moench

10 30:16 5:20 Maggie Rusch

11 30:19 5:24 Amanda Wendorff

12 30:21 5:25 Terry Casey

13 30:22 5:26 Cecilia Davis-Hayes

14 30:22 5:27 Jen Annett

15 30:23 5:27 Sarah Jarvis

16 30:24 5:28 Carla Schubiger

17 30:25 5:30 Lisa Roberts

18 31:07 6:11 Sierra Smith

19 31:26 6:31 Caroline Martineau

20 31:29 6:33 Uli Bromme

