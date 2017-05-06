News LIVE: Ironman 70.3 St. George; photo gallery

Written by Joyce Kuzmanic
May 6, 2017
Professional class men's and women's class competitors enter the water at Sand Hollow Reservoir Saturday for the Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. First wave to start at 6:50 a.m., time advanced by 10 minutes due to forecasted winds. Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah May 6, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Nearly 2,500 triathletes from all over the world aim to cross the finish line Saturday in the the Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George, now underway.

Bookmark and refresh this St. George News LIVE post; it will be updated periodically. Updates are photos – most recent first – see gallery below.

Saturday’s competitors range in age from 18-77, come from 31 countries and 43 states, with 587 of them from Utah.

The race begins at Sand Hollow Reservoir in Hurricane with professional men’s and women’s class athletes in the swim at 6:5o and 6:54  a.m. just 21 minutes after sunrise – moved up by 10 minutes this year.

Organizers are trying to get everyone on the course faster due to wind predictions. Start times for the various divisions are scheduled in 21 successive waves, closer together than previously.

At 6 a.m. it’s about 70 degrees outside, 60 degrees in the water.

The course includes a 1.2-mile swim, followed by a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run. Competitors have eight hours, 30 minutes to complete the race after the final swim wave. For more details, see the Athlete Guide.

Last year, Canadian professionals Lionel Sanders and heather Wurtele won the race, Sanders finishing in 3 hours, 48 minutes, 18 seconds, Wurtele in 4:16:48 – her second Ironman 70.3 win in St. George. Sanders competes again today

Personal accomplishment, personal best, Ironman pro points, qualifying for future Ironman races, bragging rights and of course a medal are among the many reasons people compete – for the winners: a $100,000 professional prize purse and 75 age-group qualifying slots for the 2017 Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Also, first out of the water in 26 age-group categories will receive a $50 gift card from Roka sports performance gear retailer.

Results, as posted to Ironman 70.3 St. George live blog:

Pro Men – Out Of Swim

1   23:16         Ben Kanute
2   23:18    0:03 Alistair Brownlee
3   23:21    0:05 Stuart Hayes
4   23:22    0:06 Sam Appleton
5   23:57    0:42 Tim Don
6   23:58    0:42 Brent McMahon
7   23:58    0:43 Sylvain Sudrie
8   23:59    0:44 Kevin Collington
9   24:00    0:44 Matt Chrabot
10   24:01    0:45 Joe Gambles
11   24:01    0:45 Antony Costes
12   24:02    0:47 Antoine Jolicoeur Des
13   24:03    0:48 Mark Buckingham
14   24:23    1:07 Jackson Laundry
15   25:03    1:48 Teylor Arboleda
16   25:04    1:48 Lucas Pozzetta
17   25:12    1:57 Steve Mantell
18   25:14    1:59 Kyle Buckingham
19   25:16    2:01 Ben Hoffman
20   25:18    2:03 Trevor Wurtele
21   25:23    2:07 Sebastian Kienle
22   25:57    2:42 Josiah Middaugh
23   25:59    2:43 Kennett Peterson
24   26:10    2:55 Chris Schroeder
25   26:13    2:58 Chris Leiferman
26   26:15    2:59 Tripp Hipple
27   26:16    3:01 Nicholas Granet
28   26:21    3:05 Cameron Wurf
29   26:25    3:09 Lionel Sanders
30   26:49    3:34 Domenico Passuello
31   26:54    3:38 Jesse Vondracek
32   26:55    3:40 Kevin Portmann
33   26:58    3:43 Andrew Langfield
34   27:51    4:36 Patrick McKeon
35   28:45    5:30 Alexander Chikin
36   28:54    5:38 Benjamin Williams
37   29:33    6:17 Ivan Doming

Pro Women – Out Of Swim

1   24:56         Holly Lawrence
2   24:59    0:03 Ellie Salthouse
3   25:03    0:07 Jeanni Seymour
4   26:20    1:24 Jackie Hering
5   27:18    2:23 Rachel Joyce
6   27:40    2:44 Lesley Smith
7   27:42    2:46 Ewa Bugdol
8   27:55    3:00 Lauren Capone
9   28:11    3:15 Skye Moench
10   30:16    5:20 Maggie Rusch
11   30:19    5:24 Amanda Wendorff
12   30:21    5:25 Terry Casey
13   30:22    5:26 Cecilia Davis-Hayes
14   30:22    5:27 Jen Annett
15   30:23    5:27 Sarah Jarvis
16   30:24    5:28 Carla Schubiger
17   30:25    5:30 Lisa Roberts
18   31:07    6:11 Sierra Smith
19   31:26    6:31 Caroline Martineau
20   31:29    6:33 Uli Bromme

Photos will post with most recent at the top throughout the morning.

Click on photo to enlarge, use left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Resources

Email: jkuzmanic@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply