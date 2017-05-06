News LIVE: Ironman 70.3 St. George; photo gallery

Professional class men's and women's class competitors enter the water at Sand Hollow Reservoir Saturday for the Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. First wave to start at 6:50 a.m., time advanced by 10 minutes due to forecasted winds. Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah May 6, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — Nearly 2,500 triathletes from all over the world aim to cross the finish line Saturday in the the Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George, now underway.
Bookmark and refresh this St. George News LIVE post; it will be updated periodically. Updates are photos – most recent first – see gallery below.
Saturday’s competitors range in age from 18-77, come from 31 countries and 43 states, with 587 of them from Utah.
The race begins at Sand Hollow Reservoir in Hurricane with professional men’s and women’s class athletes in the swim at 6:5o and 6:54 a.m. just 21 minutes after sunrise – moved up by 10 minutes this year.
Organizers are trying to get everyone on the course faster due to wind predictions. Start times for the various divisions are scheduled in 21 successive waves, closer together than previously.
At 6 a.m. it’s about 70 degrees outside, 60 degrees in the water.
The course includes a 1.2-mile swim, followed by a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run. Competitors have eight hours, 30 minutes to complete the race after the final swim wave. For more details, see the Athlete Guide.
Last year, Canadian professionals Lionel Sanders and heather Wurtele won the race, Sanders finishing in 3 hours, 48 minutes, 18 seconds, Wurtele in 4:16:48 – her second Ironman 70.3 win in St. George. Sanders competes again today
Personal accomplishment, personal best, Ironman pro points, qualifying for future Ironman races, bragging rights and of course a medal are among the many reasons people compete – for the winners: a $100,000 professional prize purse and 75 age-group qualifying slots for the 2017 Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Also, first out of the water in 26 age-group categories will receive a $50 gift card from Roka sports performance gear retailer.
Results, as posted to Ironman 70.3 St. George live blog:
Pro Men – Out Of Swim
1 23:16 Ben Kanute
2 23:18 0:03 Alistair Brownlee
3 23:21 0:05 Stuart Hayes
4 23:22 0:06 Sam Appleton
5 23:57 0:42 Tim Don
6 23:58 0:42 Brent McMahon
7 23:58 0:43 Sylvain Sudrie
8 23:59 0:44 Kevin Collington
9 24:00 0:44 Matt Chrabot
10 24:01 0:45 Joe Gambles
11 24:01 0:45 Antony Costes
12 24:02 0:47 Antoine Jolicoeur Des
13 24:03 0:48 Mark Buckingham
14 24:23 1:07 Jackson Laundry
15 25:03 1:48 Teylor Arboleda
16 25:04 1:48 Lucas Pozzetta
17 25:12 1:57 Steve Mantell
18 25:14 1:59 Kyle Buckingham
19 25:16 2:01 Ben Hoffman
20 25:18 2:03 Trevor Wurtele
21 25:23 2:07 Sebastian Kienle
22 25:57 2:42 Josiah Middaugh
23 25:59 2:43 Kennett Peterson
24 26:10 2:55 Chris Schroeder
25 26:13 2:58 Chris Leiferman
26 26:15 2:59 Tripp Hipple
27 26:16 3:01 Nicholas Granet
28 26:21 3:05 Cameron Wurf
29 26:25 3:09 Lionel Sanders
30 26:49 3:34 Domenico Passuello
31 26:54 3:38 Jesse Vondracek
32 26:55 3:40 Kevin Portmann
33 26:58 3:43 Andrew Langfield
34 27:51 4:36 Patrick McKeon
35 28:45 5:30 Alexander Chikin
36 28:54 5:38 Benjamin Williams
37 29:33 6:17 Ivan Doming
Pro Women – Out Of Swim
1 24:56 Holly Lawrence
2 24:59 0:03 Ellie Salthouse
3 25:03 0:07 Jeanni Seymour
4 26:20 1:24 Jackie Hering
5 27:18 2:23 Rachel Joyce
6 27:40 2:44 Lesley Smith
7 27:42 2:46 Ewa Bugdol
8 27:55 3:00 Lauren Capone
9 28:11 3:15 Skye Moench
10 30:16 5:20 Maggie Rusch
11 30:19 5:24 Amanda Wendorff
12 30:21 5:25 Terry Casey
13 30:22 5:26 Cecilia Davis-Hayes
14 30:22 5:27 Jen Annett
15 30:23 5:27 Sarah Jarvis
16 30:24 5:28 Carla Schubiger
17 30:25 5:30 Lisa Roberts
18 31:07 6:11 Sierra Smith
19 31:26 6:31 Caroline Martineau
20 31:29 6:33 Uli Bromme
Photos will post with most recent at the top throughout the morning.
Click on photo to enlarge, use left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
Age-group swimmers on course at Sand Hollow Reservoir Saturday in the Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah May 6, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Age-group women transitioning onto bikes, swim completed, at Sand Hollow Reservoir, Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah May 6, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Age-group women transitioning onto bikes, swim completed, at Sand Hollow Reservoir, Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah May 6, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Age-group men head out on the cycling leg after the swim at Sand Hollow Reservoir, Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah May 6, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Age-group men head out on the cycling leg after the swim at Sand Hollow Reservoir, Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah May 6, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Age-group man transitioning to cycling in Zoot kit. Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir, Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah May 6, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Age groupers transitioning onto bikes after the swim leg of the Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir, Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah May 6, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Age groupers transitioning onto bikes after the swim leg of the Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir, Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah May 6, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Double amputee Sydney Smith from Vernal, Utah, prepares to transition from the swim just completed to the cycling leg of the Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir, Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah May 6, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Double amputee Sydney Smith from Vernal, Utah, after completing the swim leg of the Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir, Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah May 6, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Holly Lawrence, who finished the race second (pro women) leads the pro class this year, exiting the swim leg of the Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Her finish time last year in St. George was 4:18:04. Sand Hollow Reservoir, Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah May 6, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
One of the competitors in the first wave professional men's class exits the water at Sand Hollow Reservoir Saturday. From here he will transition to the cycling leg of the the Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah May 6, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Professional class men's competitors nearing the end of the swim at Sand Hollow Reservoir Saturday for the Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah May 6, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Bikes await riders. Competitors will transition from the swim at Sand Hollow Reservoir onto the cycling segment of the Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George begins with a swim. Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah May 6, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Competitors gearing up and setting up at Sand Hollow State Park where the Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George begins with a swim. Hurricane, Utah May 6, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Competitors gearing up and setting up at Sand Hollow State Park where the Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George begins with a swim. Hurricane, Utah May 6, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Competitors readying for the swim at at Sand Hollow State Park where the Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George begins with a swim. Hurricane, Utah May 6, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
First age-group class of men queue, waiting to enter the water at Sand Hollow Reservoir Saturday for the Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah May 6, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
A professional class woman wades into the water at Sand Hollow Reservoir Saturday for the Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah May 6, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Water temperature Saturday morning is posted as 61 degrees at Sand Hollow Reservoir calm in this photo less than half an hour before the Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George begins. First wave of professional triathletes will begin the swim at 6:50 a.m., time advanced by 10 minutes due to forecasted winds. Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah May 6, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
A family of competitors, L-R: Lynsey, Bret, Brian and David Butler, pose for a shot while waiting to being the Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah May 6, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Competitors gearing up and setting up at Sand Hollow State Park where the Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George begins with a swim. Hurricane, Utah May 6, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Professional class competitors enter the water at Sand Hollow Reservoir Saturday for the Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. First wave to start at 6:50 a.m., time advanced by 10 minutes due to forecasted winds. Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah May 6, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Resources
Email: jkuzmanic@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.