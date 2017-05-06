Wind warning cautions of gusts of up to 70 mph

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Travelers and those returning from the weekend’s Ironman 70.3 triathlon may encounter high winds expected to blow through central and northern portions of Utah Saturday with wind gusts of up to 70 mph capable of uprooting trees and downing power lines.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City issued a high wind warning in effect until 8 p.m. this evening.

Affected areas

Affected areas include Cache Valley, the Wasatch Front, San Pete and Sevier Valleys, east to include the Wasatch Mountains and Wasatch Back, Central Utah Mountains, Southwest Wyoming, Western Uinta Mountains and Basin, Book Cliffs and the San Rafael Swell, including the cities of Logan, Smithfield, Brigham City, Ogden, Bountiful, Salt Lake City, Tooele, Lehi, Provo, Nephi, Huntsville, Park City, Heber City, Woodruff, Randolph, Alta, Brighton, Mirror Lake Highway, Scofield, Duchesne, Roosevelt, Price, Castle Dale, Emery, Green River, Hanksville, Manti, Richfield, Cove Fort, Koosharem, Fish Lake and Evanston.

Impacts

Scattered thunderstorms will bring 60 to 70 mph wind gusts through Saturday evening.

Strong gusts may uproot trees, down power lines, send loose outdoor equipment airborne and become hazardous to driving high profile vehicles and towing trailers. Wind sensitive operations will be affected. If outdoors and threatening weather approaches seek safe permanent shelter immediately.

Precautionary actions

Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Vehicles, especially high profile vehicles, can be difficult to control at times in high winds. Motorists should take extra caution, especially while crossing bridges, overpasses and unsheltered areas.

Boaters on area lakes can expect gusty winds, very choppy water, large waves, dangerous lightning and poor visibility in heavy rain. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.