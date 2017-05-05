Bicyclist struck by car, cited for no brakes

Stock photo | St. George/Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY – A Cedar City resident riding his bicycle was cited for riding a bike without brakes Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing an intersection.

Authorities responded to reports of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash at around 6 p.m. on the corner of 1155 W. 200 North, Cedar City.

The 30-year-old man riding his bike crossed the intersection without first looking and was struck by a 2016 Hyundai Sonata. He was unable to stop at the time because the bike had no brakes, Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack said.

“While riding his bike he was also hauling groceries with his hands,” Womack said, “making it even that much harder to steer.”

The injured rider was transported to Cedar City Hospital via a private vehicle and was treated for a possible broken wrist.

He was later cited for riding a bike with no brakes.

“I’m just glad he wasn’t hurt worse, could have been so much worse,” Womack said. “Make sure you ride a bike with proper equipment.”

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

