Riderless horse leads funeral procession for former St. George police chief

ST. GEORGE — The St. George community, including scores of uniformed police officers, family and friends, gathered Friday for the funeral of former St. George Police Chief Karl Joseph Hutchings.

The funeral for Hutchings, who died Sunday at the age of 80, was held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 166 S. Main Street in St. George.

Following the funeral Friday afternoon, Hutchings’ funeral procession made its way through downtown St. George.

A riderless horse was led in the procession followed by a white hearse, accompanied by two motorcycles and mounted officers. The procession made the short journey to the St. George Cemetery where Hutchings was laid to rest.

A firing party consisting of seven riflemen fired a three-volley salute over Hutchings flag-draped casket.

Hutchings served as the St. George Chief of Police for 22 years until his retirement. He served as president of the Utah Chiefs of Police Association from 1981–1982 and was also a member of the Utah Council on Criminal Justice.

