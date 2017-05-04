William Carroll

December 3, 1922 — April 27, 2017

William E. Carroll (Bill) of St. George, Utah, peacefully passed away April 27, 2017, surrounded by family and dear friends. He was born Dec. 3, 1922, in Chicago, Illinois, and was formerly of Gillette, Wyoming, and Webster City, Iowa.

Bill was raised on the family homestead southwest of Gillette and remained there until the death of his father in 1933, at which time he moved to Gillette with his mother and sisters.



Bill graduated from Campbell County High School with the class of 1939 and then attended Carroll College in Helena, Montana. After graduating from college, he joined the U. S. Navy and served in the Pacific Theater. Upon his discharge, he started his career in education as a teacher and retired in administration. This was a fulfillment of a dream to always help kids.



Bill was always committed to the Catholic Church and it brought great joy to his life. Once arriving in St. George, he attended mass services daily and performed duties of an usher during Sunday Mass. He volunteered his time working in the Catholic Thrift Store and at the soup kitchen. He served as a Faithful Navigator of Bishop Scanlan’s Assembly of the Knights of Columbus. He put God and service to His people above all else.



Bill really enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his sons. He enjoyed both dirt riding and road riding. He also enjoyed the blue skies for many hours with his son Pat in a small airplane and at one point started to learn to fly himself.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; daughter, Kathleen; his parents; and sisters, Lucille Gallagher and Jean Becht.



Bill is survived by his sons and their wives, Paul and Gwynne Schiess and Patrick and Jennifer Carroll, and by his grandsons, Tom and Jeff Schies, as well as three nieces and one nephew.



Funeral services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 12 at 11 a.m. at the St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George, Utah.

A Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. with a luncheon following mass service.

Internment will occur in Gillette, Wyoming, at a future date.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the St. George Catholic Church in Bill Carroll’s honor.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com.

