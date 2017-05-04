Police: Following too close results in rear end collision

May 4, 2017
A Kia minivan is prepared to be towed following a rear end collision on state Route 9, Hurricane, Utah, May 4, 2017

HURRICANE — Police cited a man for following too close after he reportedly rear-ended a driver in front of him as the traffic light turned red.

The scene of a rear end collision at the intersection of state Route 9 and 5300 West, Hurricane, Utah, May 4, 2017

Hurricane Police responded to the incident at approximately 4:43 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 9 and 5300 West.

A 58-year-old woman driving a white Kia Sorento with one other occupant in the westbound No. 1 left turn lane came to a stop as the traffic light went from yellow to red, Hurricane Police Officer Ian Atkinson said.

Meanwhile, an 88-year-old man driving a white Kia minivan in the same lane didn’t react in time and hit the back of the Sorento, Atkinson said.

None of the vehicles’ drivers or occupants reported any injuries to responders. Everyone involved in the collision was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the minivan, who Atkinson said “had plenty of time to stop,” was cited for following too close.

A Kia Sorento is damaged following a collision at the intersection of state Route 9 and 5300 West, Hurricane, Utah, May 4, 2017

The minivan appeared to have taken the brunt of the impact with substantial damage to its front end. It was towed away.

The Sorento’s rear bumper cover was detached and its rear hatch door appeared crunched, but it was still in drivable condition.

A unit from Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to help with the investigation.

A Utah Department of Transportation incident management unit also arrived to help the wrecker with cleanup.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law and may not contain the full scope of findings.

