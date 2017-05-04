TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | May 5-7

Art

Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Afghan and Quilt Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: Library in the Park, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City

Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The View Exhibit | Admission: $0-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 N. 200 East, St. George

Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

Family

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

Music

Friday, 11:30 a.m. | Eric Dodge and John Houston’s Gospel Choir | Admission: Free | Location: Town & Country Bank, 405 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Josh Warburton | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Pizza, 233 W. Center St., Kanab

Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Zion Canyon Brew Pub, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale

Saturday, 8 p.m. | Wirelefant | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George

Nightlife/social

Friday, 6-10 p.m.; Jazz garden until midnight | Georgefest “Iron George” | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Historic Main Street St. George; Jazz garden, Green Gate Village 76 W. Tabernacle, St. George

Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City

Friday-Sunday, all day | Beaver Dam Jam | Admission: $20-$50 | Location: Beaver Dam Bar and Station, 411 N. Old Highway 91, Littlefield, Arizona

Saturday, 8 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time | Casapoolooza: The Spazmatics | Admission: Free (21 and over) | Location: Casa Blanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada

Outdoor/active

