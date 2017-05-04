TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:
Weekend events | May 5-7
Art
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Afghan and Quilt Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: Library in the Park, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The View Exhibit | Admission: $0-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 N. 200 East, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Dixie State University Baccalaureate Commencement | Admission: Free | Location: M. Anthony Burns Arena, 800 East 400 South, St. George
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Live Well Spring Lectures | Admission: Free | Location: SelectHealth Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George
- Friday, 2 p.m. | Dixie State University Associate Commencement | Admission: Free | Location: M. Anthony Burns Arena, 800 East 400 South, St. George
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Archaeology Day | Admission: Individual, $2; family, $5 | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. | Baby Goat Yoga | $10-$15 | Location: Dust Devil Ranch Sanctuary for Horses, 3305 S. 6500 West, Cedar City
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George
Entertainment
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Symphony of the Canyons | Admission: $5 | Location: Kanab High School, 59 E. Cowboy Way, Kanab
- Friday, 8-10 p.m. | Local Filmmaker Premier of “The Hit” and “The Nautilus” | Admission: $2 (cash only) | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Annie Get Your Gun” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Brigadoon” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
- Friday-Saturday, times vary | Mesquite Days | Admission: Free; some activities vary | Location: Various Mesquite, Nevada locations, see link
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free Comic Book Day | Admission: Free | Location: Comics Plus, 348 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
Food/crafts/vendors
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Spring Home and Garden Expo | Admission: $5 | Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Cinco de Mayo | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City
- Saturday, 4-9 p.m. | Kanab Outdoor Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: 150 W. Center St., Kanab
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
Music
- Friday, 11:30 a.m. | Eric Dodge and John Houston’s Gospel Choir | Admission: Free | Location: Town & Country Bank, 405 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Josh Warburton | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Pizza, 233 W. Center St., Kanab
- Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Zion Canyon Brew Pub, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Wirelefant | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6-10 p.m.; Jazz garden until midnight | Georgefest “Iron George” | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Historic Main Street St. George; Jazz garden, Green Gate Village 76 W. Tabernacle, St. George
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City
- Friday-Sunday, all day | Beaver Dam Jam | Admission: $20-$50 | Location: Beaver Dam Bar and Station, 411 N. Old Highway 91, Littlefield, Arizona
- Saturday, 8 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time | Casapoolooza: The Spazmatics | Admission: Free (21 and over) | Location: Casa Blanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 9 a.m. | Ladies No Drop Road Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Crosby Family Confluence Park, 2099 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | Ironkids St. George Fun Run | Admission: $15 | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George
- Saturday, 7 a.m. | Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George | Admission: Spectators free | Location: Starts at Sand Hollow State Park finishes at Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George
- Saturday, 7 a.m. | Kanab 10K | Admission: $35 | Location: Kanab City Park, 100 East 500 North, Kanab
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •
Email: hreina@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.