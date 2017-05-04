Car crashes through house, injures man sleeping inside

A sleeping man is injured when the driver of a white Isuzu Rodeo crashes into his residence late Wednesday night near Valley View Drive, St. George, Utah, May 3, 2017 | Photo submitted anonymously, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man sleeping inside of a home was injured when a teen driver crashed an SUV into his bedroom late Wednesday night.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. emergency personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash at 1308 W. 360 North near the corner of Valley View Drive, St. George Police Public Information Officer Lona Trombley said.

Initial reports indicated the wreck involved a white 1995 Isuzu Rodeo SUV that crashed into the corner of a home and was sitting partially inside of the residence.

Upon arrival firefighters and EMT’s checked the 16-year-old driver and found no visible injuries, but once they entered the residence they found a 32-year-old man who had been struck by the SUV as it crashed through one of the bedrooms, Trombley said.

The man was then transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

“It is believed that he will recover,” Trombley said.

According to a witness who requested to remain anonymous, the injured man was sleeping when the SUV crashed into the bedroom.

The driver told officers that he was looking down at his radio when the incident began and was unable to regain control of the SUV as it careened off of the roadway. The SUV traveled through a cinder-block wall and into the residence.

The driver declined to be transported to the hospital after the crash. The SUV was heavily damaged and towed from the scene.

“A citation may be issued pending further investigation,” Trombley said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

