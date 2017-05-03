Alcohol party leads to sexual assault of a minor

Stock Image | St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY – A West Jordan man is facing zero to five years in prison for having sex with a minor after giving her alcohol at a party last year.

Robert Anthony King Jr., 22, pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony for unlawful sexual activity with a minor and a class A misdemeanor for knowingly furnishing alcohol to a minor. In exchange for the guilty plea, the Iron County Attorney’s Office dismissed a second misdemeanor charge for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The third-degree felony carries a sentence of zero to five years in the Utah State Prison.

King and Zayn Jeffrey Tidwell were traveling through town in May 2016 when the two men “hooked up” with a group of Cedar City teenagers, according to the probable cause filed in 5th District Court. Both men were 21 years old at the time.

King invited the group over to his hotel room at Days Inn for an alcohol party where several of the teenagers became intoxicated.

During the course of the evening, several other teenagers present at the hotel that night witnessed King sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl who officers described as “fairly intoxicated.”

Tidwell is also facing similar charges for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

A warrant was requested for both King and Tidwell’s arrest in December 2016 after authorities were unable to locate them. King appeared in court for the first time last month.

King is scheduled to appear in court again June 13 for sentencing following a presentence investigation report.

