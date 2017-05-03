2017 Ironman 70.3 St. George events guide, traffic impacts, course maps

ST. GEORGE – Southern Utah is once again providing the stunning backdrop and challenging course for the Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George that triathletes of many levels from novice to professional will swim, bike and run Saturday.

“The St. George race showcases the very best of Utah, and we are thrilled to host such a prestigious event,” said Kevin Lewis, director of the St. George Area Sports Commission. “The IRONMAN 70.3 athletes love the challenge of the course, the natural beauty of their surroundings and the incredible support they get from the community.”

As the North American Pro Championship, IRONMAN 70.3 St. George will be one of the most elite showdowns on the IRONMAN 70.3 circuit and will bring more than $8 million to the local economy. The race will showcase 2,500 amateur athletes and 80 of the world’s top professionals.

With a production of this size and caliber come many fun and exciting events as well as traffic impacts on the communities. Whether you are a fan of the event or just need to get from one place to the other, we have compiled a race week guide to help you navigate your way around town and identify events to enjoy and participate in.

Events

Traffic impacts

For detailed road closure information click here.

Suggested detours

Washington City detours

If possible avoid Telegraph Street, Washington Parkway., Buena Vista Boulvard, and Green Springs Drive until noon.

No SR9 access from Telegraph Street – Use I-15 access from exit 10.

Exit 13 will be closed – Use exit 10.

St. George detours

Red Cliffs Parkway – use 700 South.

St. George Boulevard westbound – use 700 South.

St. George Boulevard eastbound – use Bluff Street to 700 South to 400 East.

Sand Hallow, Sand Hallow Resort, Dixie Springs area

These areas will have access during the event via the Southern Parkway from Washington Dam Road.

Ivins detours

For residents off of Snow Canyon Drive or Tuacahn Drive – use Citadel Drive to Painted Hills Drive.

For residents north of Center Street between 200 East and 400 West – exit via 400 West.

SR-18 Northbound

Use Sunset Boulevard to 1400 West or Dixie Downs Drive, turn right onto Snow Canyon Parkway then right onto Bluff Street and make U-turn on Bluff Street and onto the SR-18 northbound flyover.

SR-18 Southbound

Use the SR-18 flyover at Red Hills/Snow Canyon Parkway then make U-turn on Bluff Street then a left onto Snow Canyon Parkway, then take a left onto to 1400 West to Sunset to Bluff Street.

Course maps

The Ironman 70.3 St. George course winds its way through a 1.2-mile swim at Sand Hollow State Park, a 56-mile bike ride through Snow Canyon State Park, and a 13.1-mile run that ends at Town Square Park in the downtown historic district of St. George.

Swim map – click to enlarge

Bike map – click to enlarge

Run map – click to enlarge

Resources

Ironman 70.3 St. George | Website

Ironman Kids Run | Web page

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.