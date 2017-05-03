Firefighters douse shed fire threatening nearby homes

Firefighters with the Hurricane Valley Fire District flooded into a Hurricane neighborhood to extinguish a shed fire that posed a threat to nearby homes. The fire was contained, but not before the shed was completely engulfed in flames, Hurricane, Utah, May 2, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Aimee Fawcett, St. George News

HURRICANE – Firefighters flooded into a Hurricane neighborhood following the report of a shed fire that posed a threat to nearby homes.

Just before 9 p.m., firefighters from the Hurricane Valley Fire District were dispatched to the area of 300 West and 300 South where the fire was reported, Fire Chief Tom Kuhlmann said.

“Report was the fire started just outside of the shed in some cotton that was on the ground from some trees and spread to the shed,” Kuhlmann said.

The shed was fully engulfed by flames and threatening to spread to other structures when firefighters arrived. They were able to put the fire out in short order, but not before the shed and everything within it, including a tractor, was destroyed.

Melissa Haslam, a neighbor living across the street, saw the beginning of the fire while putting some trash out. She originally thought is was a bonfire, but then noticed it was growing bigger.

She then saw a little girl outside run toward the fence, away from the growing fire, she said. When Haslam called out to her, the girl ran inside her home. Haslam’s husband then went over to the home to check on their neighbors.

Everyone appeared to be OK, and by that time the firefighters arrived on scene, the shed went up in flames, Haslam said.

The cause of the fire is unknown and currently under investigation, Kuhlmann said.

While the shed is considered a total loss, the fire was prevented from spreading.

No injuries were reported in connection with the fire.

Hurricane City Police were also at the scene and blocked off a segment of 300 South while firefighters dealt with the incident.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.