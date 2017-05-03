December 22, 1960 — May 1, 2017

Jonathan Wright, 56, passed away Monday, May 1, 2017.

He was born in Carson City, Nevada, on Dec. 22, 1960, to Peggy Oldroyd Wright and John MacArthur Wright. He married Linda Metcalf on Dec. 17, 1985, in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple.

Jonathan’s family moved to St. George when he was 10 years old. He graduated from Dixie High School, Dixie College, University of Utah, UCSD, and University of Utah Law School.

Jonathan served an LDS mission in the Colombia Cali Mission. He practiced law in St. George for 24 years. He was passionate about sports, especially golf, reading, music, and motorcycles, and of course, his girls. He will be remembered for his compassion, charity for all, selflessness, and wit. He will be dearly missed.

Jonathan is survived by his wife, Linda, daughters: Rebecca, Lauren, and Hilary (Gavin) Coburn; sisters: Susan (Ron) Burns, Colette (Stan) Jeppsen; mother-in-law, Tessie Metcalf. Preceded in death by parents and brother, Kevin MacArthur Wright.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m. at the Bloomington Hills LDS 4 th Ward Chapel, 750 E. Ft. Pierce Drive North, St. George, Utah.

Visitations will be held Friday evening from 6-7:30 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., and on Saturday, prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

I nterment will be Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com.