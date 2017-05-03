Citizen science; volunteers needed for lakes, rivers, streams

Utah Water Watch volunteers receive training in Escalante, Utah, Oct. 2, 2015 | Photo courtesy of Utah Water Watch, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Utah Water Watch is offering training Friday and Saturday for new and experienced volunteers in a citizen science program that keeps tabs on Southern Utah streams, rivers and lakes.

The Utah Water Watch program is managed by Utah State University Water Quality Extension in partnership with the Utah Division of Water Quality and offers an early warning system for watershed managers.

Volunteers are needed to perform simple monthly water checks at various locations across Southern Utah; more experienced volunteers are being sought as well, program coordinator Ellen Bailey said.

After training, water testers visit their sites and make field observations about water surface, clarity, color, odor, algae cover and more, and perform simple tests for oxygen content, pH, turbidity and other factors.

Anyone with an interest can volunteer including individuals, church groups, teachers and outdoor enthusiasts; testing sites are available in both urban and rural areas.

Tier 1 training is open to the public and is excellent for families, clubs, teachers and interested citizens. Tier 2, or advanced training, is open to the public but geared towards those with prior monitoring experience, including current Tier 1 volunteers.

Tier 1 training

The class will start indoors and introduce the basics of water quality and watersheds, then move outdoors. Tier 1 volunteers will be asked to monitor a location on a monthly basis. For more information, go here.

What: Utah Water Watch Tier 1 training.

Where: Utah State University Iron County Extension Office, 585 N. Main Street No. 5 in Cedar City.

When: Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tier 2 training

Tier 2 volunteers will be asked to help on monitoring projects as needed.

The training will start indoors with an introduction to water quality management in Utah, local issues and efforts.

The group will then travel to an outdoor location to practice monitoring techniques. Participants should bring hats, sunscreen, water and shoes to wear by the stream. Boots and waders will be available and lunch will be provided.

For more information, go here.

What: Utah Water Watch Tier 2 training

Where: Southern Utah University Science Center, 370 W. 200 South in Cedar City.

When: Friday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

