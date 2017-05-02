Motorcycle rider hit by truck, taken to hospital

Written by Ric Wayman
May 2, 2017

ST. GEORGE — A motorcyclist was hit by a truck about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Sunset Boulevard and dragged under the truck for several feet before the driver could stop the truck.

A pickup truck turned in front of a reportedly speeding motorcycle Tuesday afternoon. The rider was taken to the hospital. St. George, Utah, May 2, 2017 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News

“We were dispatched to the scene of an accident at 1300 West and Sunset involving a motorcycle,” St. George Police Sgt. Craig Harding said. “The motorcycle was westbound in the right hand lane apparently going a little fast, don’t know exactly how fast.”

An eastbound pickup truck turned in front of the motorcycle, Harding said. The motorcycle caught the passenger side of the truck and was dragged several feet out of the main roadway.

The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured. The motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet, Harding continued, and was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, apparently with non life-threatening injuries.

“He was very vocal at the scene,” Harding said. “He appeared to have a leg injury.”

The sergeant said that citations are pending in this collision waiting on the close of the investigation.

Units from St. George Police and Fire departments and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene. Traffic was slowed westbound on Sunset for approximately 30 minutes while the scene was investigated and cleaned up.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

